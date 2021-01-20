Madison City Council selects agencies to distribute federal rent assistance funds

Bidar agreed with the community leaders advocating for greater funding, saying that the entirety of the funds should have been allocated to organizations led by people of color. She said she worked on the substitute resolution in an “attempt to right lots of wrongs in systems.”

“It is not a good process, and I will acknowledge and say that giving 90% of our money to a white-led organization and 10% to organizations led by brown and Black folks doing work in their communities is not equitable,” Bidar said.

The resolution also directs the city to use up to $50,000 to create a centralized mobile-responsive web application by June 30 to serve as a portal and database that residents and agencies can use .

