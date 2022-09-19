Madison City Council seeks applicants to fill vacancy in 17th District

The Madison City Council is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy in the 17th District created by the resignation of Ald. Gary Halverson last week.

Those seeking the appointment must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

Halverson, who represented the 17th District on the Far East Side since April 2021, announced his resignation last week, citing harassment after revelations that he briefly in the summer of 2020 belonged to a right-wing extremist group tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Council President Keith Furman, 19th District, will oversee the application process to fill the vacancy. Applications will be reviewed by the council's Executive Committee, which will also conduct applicant interviews at a special meeting on Oct. 20. After interviews, the committee will make a recommendation to the full council, which will then appoint an interim council member for the district at its Oct. 25 meeting.

The interim council member will begin serving immediately and until a new member is elected in April 2023.

Applications should be emailed to: ccec@cityofmadison.com.

Applications should include the candidate's name, address, phone numbers, email address, a resume covering education, work, neighborhood and civic experience, and an explanation of why the person wants the position, what the person hopes to accomplish, and whether they plan to run for the seat in the spring 2023 election.

For more information, contact Furman at 608-912-0000 or district19@cityofmadison.com; council Vice President Jael Currie at 608-516-7151 or district16@cityofmadison.com; or council chief of staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl at 608-261-9159 or kkapusta-pofahl@cityofmadison.com.