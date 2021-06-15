Madison City Council revises independent police monitor job description

Madison can begin the search for the city’s first ever independent police monitor following the City Council’s approval Tuesday of changes to the position's job description.

Keetra Burnette, chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, said hiring the independent monitor is the board’s “highest priority” for 2021.

“We’re all really excited to place someone in this position, so some of the weight of the work we are doing now can be lifted up off of the shoulders of volunteers and onto the shoulders of paid staff,” Burnette said.

The auditor position, which the City Council created last September, will have the capacity to examine policies, patterns and practices and promote long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis.