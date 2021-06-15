Madison City Council revises independent police monitor job description

Madison can begin the search for the city’s first ever independent police monitor following the City Council’s approval Tuesday of changes to the position's job description.
Keetra Burnette, chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, said hiring the independent monitor is the board’s “highest priority” for 2021.
“We’re all really excited to place someone in this position, so some of the weight of the work we are doing now can be lifted up off of the shoulders of volunteers and onto the shoulders of paid staff,” Burnette said.
The auditor position, which the City Council created last September, will have the capacity to examine policies, patterns and practices and promote long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis.
The position will report to the 13-member civilian oversight board that was also created last year in a years-in-the-making decision meant to bring more accountability to the Madison Police Department. In addition to hiring the monitor, the board will conduct an annual review of the police chief and make policy recommendations to police, among other responsibilities.
Madison’s City Council unanimously adopted the job description as amended by the oversight board following debate over an amendment authored by Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, that would have required a bachelor’s degree or higher in criminal justice, criminology, public administration, public policy, sociology or a closely related field.
“I want to make sure that this person has the education and the background to be successful,” Carter said.
Carter’s amendment failed on a 7-12 vote with Alds. Mike Verveer, District 4; Nasra Wehelie, District 7; Juliana Bennett, District 8; Gary Halverson, District 17; Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; and Charles Myadze, District 18, supporting Carter.
According to the job description, the auditor should have four years of experience in public or private administration, police oversight, or a related field, and should demonstrate an understanding of the communities served. The person should also have a postsecondary degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Instead of a specific degree, the city will consider an equivalent combination of education, training and experience, according to the job description.
The auditor will make between $103,636 and $139,909 per year, the same salary range as some city department directors.
Human Resources Director Harper Donahue said in an email that the position can be posted within a few weeks. While HR will take the lead on creating a recruitment strategy to share the posting throughout the nation, Donahue said the department will accept recommendations from the oversight committee.
“I think it’s going to be a competitive process,” Donahue said.
[Q&A: Keetra Burnette hopes Police Civilian Oversight Board 'respects and reflects' community voices]
Body-worn cameras
Earlier Tuesday, the City Council’s executive committee voted unanimously to accept a 52-page report from a six-member feasibility review committee that recommended trying out a police body-worn camera pilot program with a number of preconditions.
The report concludes that body-worn cameras will work best if adopted as part of comprehensive police reform that “positions police as partners of the whole justice system and the whole community, not just enforcers of the law against the community or an arm of the prosecutor.”
Keith Findley, former co-chair of the review committee, said body-worn cameras are a tool and how they’re used will determine whether they “usher in effective transparency and accountability.
“Unlike so many communities, we are approaching the implementation of body-worn cameras with full attentiveness to regulating their use and creating accountability structures,” Findley said, noting the creation of the police civilian oversight board and independent monitor. “It would be unfortunate if just as we create these important accountability mechanisms, we limit their ability to do their work by depriving them of one of the most powerful tools available to them.”
Some, including former member Greg Gelembiuk, said the report understated the cost of implementing a body-worn camera program and that it included inaccuracies.
Bennett attempted to follow the actions of the Public Safety Review Committee and the Equal Opportunities Commission, which have included recommendations opposing a body-worn camera pilot program in Madison.
“I don’t think that body-worn cameras are the move that we need to be making for Madison right now,” Bennett said.
Bennett’s motion failed on a 2-4 vote with Ald. Patrick Heck, District 2, also in support.
It’s ultimately the City Council’s decision to start using body-worn cameras in Madison. In the 2021 budget, the council included $83,000 for a police-worn body camera pilot program in the police department’s North District that is contingent on an additional vote from alders.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.