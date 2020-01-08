Madison City Council repeals Edgewood's master plan, allowing west side school to host games

Madison’s City Council supported Edgewood High School’s request to repeal its master plan, leaving some neighborhood residents feeling that their past input has been negated.

The Tuesday vote came after months of disagreement over whether Edgewood High School can use its field to hold athletic contests. Without its master plan, Edgewood can play games on its artificial turf athletic field but will be required to apply to the city to make any changes to it, such as adding lights and seats.

“Obviously, we’re excited,” Edgewood president Michael Elliott said. “All along, we felt that if we followed the process and we studied the issues and we presented fairly and accurately that we would be able to be treated fairly like everybody else.”

The decision required 15 votes because the city received zoning protest petitions from a group of neighbors opposing the repeal of Edgewood’s master plan. Alders Syed Abbas, District 12; Tag Evers, District 13; Grant Foster, District 15; Rebecca Kemble, District 18; and Marsha Rummel, District 6, voted against repealing the master plan.

“Repeal does nothing to repair trust whereas amending the master plan would necessarily bring parties back to the table,” Evers said.