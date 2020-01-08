Madison City Council repeals Edgewood's master plan, allowing west side school to host games

Madison’s City Council supported Edgewood High School’s request to repeal its master plan, leaving some neighborhood residents feeling that their past input has been negated.
The Tuesday vote came after months of disagreement over whether Edgewood High School can use its field to hold athletic contests. Without its master plan, Edgewood can play games on its artificial turf athletic field but will be required to apply to the city to make any changes to it, such as adding lights and seats.
“Obviously, we’re excited,” Edgewood president Michael Elliott said. “All along, we felt that if we followed the process and we studied the issues and we presented fairly and accurately that we would be able to be treated fairly like everybody else.”
The decision required 15 votes because the city received zoning protest petitions from a group of neighbors opposing the repeal of Edgewood’s master plan. Alders Syed Abbas, District 12; Tag Evers, District 13; Grant Foster, District 15; Rebecca Kemble, District 18; and Marsha Rummel, District 6, voted against repealing the master plan.
“Repeal does nothing to repair trust whereas amending the master plan would necessarily bring parties back to the table,” Evers said.
Edgewood and its immediate neighbors have been at odds for months over proposed changes to the west side Catholic school’s athletic field and whether the school can hold games on its field. The conflict culminated last August when Edgewood sued Madison, arguing under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act that the city is treating Edgewood differently than its four public high schools.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was “disappointed” in how the process unfolded and described the relationship between the school and its neighbors as “adversarial.” She said she previously asked Edgewood to consider amending its master plan rather than repealing it, but Edgewood did not.
"I admit to feeling that disappointment particularly keenly tonight because bombs are flying in Iraq, and this is what we’re talking about," Rhodes-Conway said. “We all could have done a much better job in resolving these issues before we got here."
Elliott did not disagree with the mayor.
“I never wanted to sue the city of Madison,” Elliott said. “I love this city, but when you feel like your rights are being violated and you’re being treated unfairly then you have to represent the institution. I am as disappointed as she is with how this whole process happened.”
Tension between school, neighborhood
In October 2018, Edgewood proposed plans for a new stadium with 1,200 seats, lights and a sound system. Neighbors opposed the project, saying the proposed changes would disrupt the neighborhood.
Edgewood remains unable to use its field for night games unless it applies to the city to install lights. Elliott said Edgewood's efforts have been focused on the repeal and not on proposals for field modifications.
"One of the first steps will have to be talking with the neighbors," Elliott said.
Then last spring, the city’s zoning administrator discovered that Edgewood was violating its 2014 Master Plan by allowing athletic contests to occur on its field.
Educational institutions located within a campus institutional zoning district, such as Edgewood, can voluntarily create campus master plans. All buildings included in a 10-year master plan are considered approved and do not require additional City Council approval. The plan also designates the uses of various open spaces on campus.
Edgewood’s plan did not name athletic competitions as a proposed use.
Edgewood appealed the zoning administrator’s decision in June 2019, but the Zoning Board of Appeals upheld city staff’s decision in July 2019.
In a July 29 memo, the presidents of Edgewood High School, Edgewood College and the campus schools requested an early termination of their campus master plan. The school’s request followed a July 12 memo from May inviting Edgewood to pursue termination to be on “equal footing” with other city high schools.
Supporters of repealing the master plan argue that it is unwieldy and does not allow for the school to adapt to the changing needs of the student body. Further, Michael Guns, vice president of business and finance at Edgewood, said the master plan is “burdensome” and has become a tool for neighbors to micromanage the school.
“Instead of being a fluid document based upon the process and adjusting to meet the changing needs of our students it has been strictly interpreted to restrict development and focus on minute details of the daily operations of the college,” Guns said.
Assistant City Attorney John Strange said that master plans are voluntary, though they become law once an institution enters into one. They are not contracts or agreements. Because a master plan is not required, institutions can ask to leave, Strange said.
When the city approved Edgewood’s voluntary master plan, it did so according to a zoning map amendment. The standard for the amendment states that the city should base the decision on “public health, safety and welfare, shall be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, and shall comply with Wisconsin and federal law.”
The city applied the same standard when it zoned Edgewood into the campus institutional district without a master plan. If the City Council would have denied Edgewood’s request, Strange said that the city would have had to explain how this standard was met in 2013 but not today.
However, Rummel said that doing away with the master plan would not meet the standards for public health, safety and welfare.
“It will create chaos,” Rummel said. “It will create a process that is more adversarial.”
Neighborhood residents also argue eliminating a plan they helped create disrespects the past process of engagement. Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association President Rachel Fields, who was one of several dozen residents speaking against repealing the master plan, said that keeping Edgewood’s master place maintains the “integrity of city engagement” in future projects.
A grassroots group called No New Stadium rose up in opposition to Edgewood’s proposed field modifications called the City Council’s decision “bad public policy.”
“It negates years of work by representatives of each of the Edgewood institutions and the adjoining neighborhoods to identify and mitigate negative impacts of campus development, and runs contrary to the intent of the Campus-Institutional district and to the city's Comprehensive Plan,” the group said in a statement.
Despite the current acrimonious relationship, Elliott said Edgewood's is to communicate with the neighborhood.
"This is something that is very emotional, and we were very divided," Elliott said. "I still think that we can come together as neighborhoods and as an institution and build a stronger Monroe Street area."
