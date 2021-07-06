Madison City Council rejects taking quick vote on ending Reindahl Park encampment

"Advocates for the homeless and the campers themselves must be realistic; property options are limited and they may not have all the amenities we would like," she wrote.

In April, the city initially posted notices in Reindahl that camping would be prohibited beginning May 9 after the park's status as a temporary permissible encampment, or TPE, was revoked. Most campers left but several refused, and the city stalled efforts to clear the encampment.

And in late May, the City Council unanimously told city staff to continue to hold off on dismantling the encampment as it weighed legal issues on setting up a replacement location. The encampment has since grown to more than 40 people.

Halverson has argued the situation at Reindahl presents safety and health concerns for both campers and park users, saying he's received several complaints of harassment, drug use and prostitution.

But advocates for the campers say they've built a community at Reindahl; the location is easily accessible for service providers; the park is nearby necessary amenities, such as grocery stores; and an alternative location on the East Side the city has suggested campers move to is essentially a tick-filled swamp.

