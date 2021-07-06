Madison City Council rejects taking quick vote on ending Reindahl Park encampment

With the mayor acknowledging the frustrations of nearby residents of a Far East Side homeless encampment but no alternative location for campers identified yet, the Madison City Council rejected Tuesday taking a quick vote to end the sprawling Reindahl Park encampment.
The council rejected — on a 14-6 vote — a rare procedural motion to take up a resolution sponsored by Ald. Gary Halverson, 17th District, that would direct city staff to enforce ordinances prohibiting camping in city parks and restore Reindahl to its proper condition.
The resolution, which was introduced Tuesday, would have required 14 votes to bypass the typical committee process and allow the council to vote on it the same night. Alds. Syed Abbas, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Arvina Martin, Charles Myadze and Halverson supported the failed motion, which wasn't allowed to be debated under council rules.
Instead, the resolution will go before two committees before returning to the City Council.
As part of the proposal, Halverson, who represents the Reindahl area, is suggesting the city set up restrooms and handwashing stations on a vacant city-owned, 1.75-acre site at 3218 Dairy Drive on the Southeast Side in place of Reindahl.
Mayor's thoughts
Prior to Tuesday's meeting — in a letter to constituents — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said potential solutions for the dozens of campers living in Reindahl are complicated by state and local regulations, site selection limitations and other factors.
"At the city, we believe that parks are for the recreational use of neighbors and residents, and that unregulated encampments are not desirable for the people living there and are not compatible with equitable park use and park management," Rhodes-Conway wrote.
Rhodes-Conway detailed four proposals her office, city staff and City Council members continue to work toward to address homelessness:
- Locate city-owned land that's not a park for a temporary encampment to replace Reindahl.
- Find a nonprofit organization to manage the temporary encampment.
- Identify a site for a permanent overnight shelter for single men after a previous proposal near East Towne Mall was narrowly defeated.
- Find locations where city and partner organizations could construct tiny houses for people experiencing homelessness.
Some of the proposals are complicated by a variety of factors, Rhodes-Conway wrote. For example, there are "few suitable options" for a temporary encampment because most non-park, city-owned land is designed to help with stormwater drainage.
A temporary encampment would also need to meet state laws governing campgrounds, public health requirements and city ordinances, she wrote. While the mayor hopes a temporary campground location can be identified this summer, Rhodes-Conway tried to temper expectations.
"Advocates for the homeless and the campers themselves must be realistic; property options are limited and they may not have all the amenities we would like," she wrote.
In April, the city initially posted notices in Reindahl that camping would be prohibited beginning May 9 after the park's status as a temporary permissible encampment, or TPE, was revoked. Most campers left but several refused, and the city stalled efforts to clear the encampment.
And in late May, the City Council unanimously told city staff to continue to hold off on dismantling the encampment as it weighed legal issues on setting up a replacement location. The encampment has since grown to more than 40 people.
Halverson has argued the situation at Reindahl presents safety and health concerns for both campers and park users, saying he's received several complaints of harassment, drug use and prostitution.
But advocates for the campers say they've built a community at Reindahl; the location is easily accessible for service providers; the park is nearby necessary amenities, such as grocery stores; and an alternative location on the East Side the city has suggested campers move to is essentially a tick-filled swamp.
Other items
In other action, the City Council accepted late Tuesday a 57-page report on body-worn cameras for Madison police.
In January, the city's most recent committee on the use of body-worn cameras recommended Madison move ahead with a pilot program in one of the Police Department's districts, but only if it's under a stringent set of policies on their usage.
The vote was largely a formality to acknowledge the council had received the committee's report, but Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, put forward an amendment explicitly stating the City Council would "not pursue the pilot program described in the report nor full deployment of body-worn cameras."
Council members voted 10-9 against adding the language, meaning its final action remanded neutral on the topic of body cameras or the pilot program. Bennett was joined by Alds. Brian Benford, Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Grant Foster, Keith Furman, Patrick Heck, and Martin in supporting the failed amendment.
If there is interest in testing the technology, further resolutions and decisions would be needed.
Also late in the meeting, the council approved the use of $8.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money, the first part vote on Rhodes-Conway's proposal on how to spend $47.2 million the city is slated to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
The proposal amends the 2021 capital and operating budgets with $8.3 million in federal money for purposes like $2 million for a purpose-built men's homeless shelter and $150,000 for an alternative response team for emergency mental health crisis.
Allocation of the entire $47.2 million will come later this year through subsequent resolutions and in the 2022 budgeting process in the fall.
Rhodes-Conway is proposing $22.8 million be used on immediate, one-time costs, and the remaining $24.4 million go toward maintaining government services and balancing the city's budget, including certain funds hit hard by the pandemic.
