Madison City Council rejects sending message to UW to end in-person classes, close dorms

Associated Students of Madison Chair Matthew Mitnick echoed this sentiment and looked toward alders to speak up for students who he says are not being heard. He worries that students will be “lost in the shuffle” when decisions are made for spring semester.

“This says what so many students are thinking," he said. "We're really looking to you all — our leaders in the city — to be that voice for us that our administrators aren't doing."

Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, said the university plans to issue a survey this week to all students regarding the pandemic. Also, she said the university sought out feedback during the pandemic from various committees.

Some alders who opposed the resolution argued improving communication was the main issue. Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, likened the situation to a “pissing match between the students and administration” and felt like the council was being asked to take sides. Others argued the resolution was too harsh, with Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, comparing it to a “blunt instrument.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, said she would not support the resolution because “pulling the hammer down is not going to resolve what the issue is:” lack of communication.