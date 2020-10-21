Madison City Council rejects sending message to UW to end in-person classes, close dorms

Madison’s City Council voted Tuesday not to send an official message to University of Wisconsin-Madison officials that would have urged them to discontinue in-person classes and alter policies to reduce the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Madison community.
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, who represents the UW-Madison campus area on the City Council, said adopting the resolution would mean sending a strong message to university administrators.
“We as a council have to confront this community authority that is recklessly endangering the lives of so many in Madison,” Prestigiacomo said.
The nonbinding resolution failed on a 5-14 vote. In addition to Prestigiacomo, Alds. Marsha Rummel, District 6; Mike Verveer, District 4; Rebecca Kemble, District 18; and Syed Abbas, District 12; voted in favor of it.
Prestigiacomo, a UW-Madison student, said he sponsored the resolution because university officials have failed to communicate with students about its “Smart Restart” plan — the university’s strategy to operate during a pandemic.
“There's this facade of student voice. UW has never listened to students,” Prestigiacomo said. “They only have been setting up meetings with those who have the privilege of engaging with them.”
Associated Students of Madison Chair Matthew Mitnick echoed this sentiment and looked toward alders to speak up for students who he says are not being heard. He worries that students will be “lost in the shuffle” when decisions are made for spring semester.
“This says what so many students are thinking," he said. "We're really looking to you all — our leaders in the city — to be that voice for us that our administrators aren't doing."
Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, said the university plans to issue a survey this week to all students regarding the pandemic. Also, she said the university sought out feedback during the pandemic from various committees.
Some alders who opposed the resolution argued improving communication was the main issue. Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, likened the situation to a “pissing match between the students and administration” and felt like the council was being asked to take sides. Others argued the resolution was too harsh, with Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, comparing it to a “blunt instrument.”
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, said she would not support the resolution because “pulling the hammer down is not going to resolve what the issue is:” lack of communication.
Earlier this month, the Dane County Board of Supervisors adopted a similar resolution on a 24-9 vote.
The Council’s resolution outlined eight changes to UW-Madison’s “Smart Restart” plan, the university’s strategy to operate during a pandemic. Among the changes, the resolution would have urged the university to move classes online, close residence halls and reconsider plans for the Big 10 football season, which is set to begin Saturday.
UW-Madison's COVID-19 response
The local government resolutions follow tension between UW-Madison and elected officials over the university’s decision to open for in-person classes in the fall. Tension peaked as campus COVID-19 cases spiked in September.
Brenda González, UW-Madison’s director of community relations, said the spike in cases earlier in the semester is “no secret,” but that the university identified the problem quickly through extensive testing and responded swiftly. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said during a Cap Times Idea Fest interview that the university’s “numbers came down dramatically" after it acted “aggressively.”
UW-Madison encouraged students to restrict their movement, paused face-to-face instruction for two weeks and quarantined students living in two residence halls.
“Our two-week pause allowed us to bring the case count down significantly. Our campus positivity rate has been below approximately 1% for three weeks,” González said.
As of Oct. 20, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported an additional 41 new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19. On Monday, Dane County reported a record 84 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
González said contact tracing shows infections have not been transmitted from students to employees in classrooms or lab settings. Further, she said a one-size teaching model does not work, especially for freshman, students who are low income, first generation college students and students of color.
“Having in-person connection and experiences is very important,” González said.
