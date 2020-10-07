Madison City Council rejects proposal to ban tear gas, approves study instead

The Madison City Council on Tuesday scrapped a proposal that would have banned the city's police department from using tear gas, pepper spray and sponge-projectile launchers — all of which police deployed against local protesters this summer.

Also rejected was an alternative resolution that would have only banned tear gas starting Feb. 2 and requested a study on other de-escalation options.

Instead, the council voted 16-3 to hold off on prohibiting tear gas until the study of alternatives can be completed. The findings are due Jan. 6.

Although the study had wide support, many who voted for it wished the council would have gone further. Eight council members — Alds. Max Prestigiacomo, Marsha Rummel, Syed Abbas, Shiva Bidar, Grant Foster, Keith Furman, Patrick Heck and Rebecca Kemble — had voted in support of the February tear gas ban.

Bidar, 5th District, said she was disappointed, but that it was "important for us to at least have the study."

Only Prestigiacomo, Heck and Kemble voted against the final measure.