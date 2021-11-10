Madison City Council rejects evaluation of alternate BRT stations Downtown

The Madison City Council narrowly failed to get the support Wednesday to evaluate alternate bus rapid transit station locations in Downtown as the body continues to work on finalizing the 2022 budget.
The council voted 10-9 in favor of an amendment to the capital budget that would have directed staff to evaluate the feasibility of putting BRT stations on the 300 blocks of West Gorham and West Johnson streets instead of State Street. Since at least 11 votes are required to pass something in the 20-member council, the amendment failed.
The amendment — sponsored by Ald. Mike Verveer and council President Syed Abbas — was a substitute to a proposal introduced last week by five council members, including Verveer and Abbas.
The original proposal, which wasn't considered by the council, would have withheld BRT funding until the city evaluated an alternate route through Downtown — not just different station locations — and until a broader bus network redesign would be approved.
While more progress was made Wednesday on amending the 2022 capital and operating budgets than the first night of deliberations Tuesday, the council recessed the meeting late in the night. It will finish voting on amendments and adopting the budget at a meeting starting 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
City staff said Wednesday an initial evaluation of the 300 blocks of Gorham and Johnson found space constraints for siting the larger BRT stations would likely result in significant congestion problems, but no traffic models have been completed.
Verveer, 4th District, said the substitute amendment was a "modest" ask compared to the original proposal, which he said he heard "was an overreach, was blunt, was alarming to many in our community." If anything, Verveer said he hoped a staff analysis of Gorham and Johnson could demonstrate to concerned Downtown stakeholders why those are not viable station options.
Last week, city staff expressed concern the original proposal could significantly delay BRT or jeopardize federal funding for the project.
"This compromise substitute amendment addresses those concerns head on, and in no way, shape or form jeopardizes federal funding or delays the project," Verveer said. "We all support public transit. We all support bus rapid transit. We all know we support this critical, generational project ... but the reality is that there are still some unanswered questions."
Regardless of what an evaluation of Gorham and Johnson stations would say, Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, said he doesn't believe it would satisfy opponents to BRT on State Street.
"I think this just gives false hope," Furman said. "It's important for us to move on with this project and not waste staff time."
Alds. Christian Albouras, Sheri Carter, Tag Evers, Gary Halverson, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Regina Vidaver and Nasra Wehelie joined Abbas and Verveer in supporting the station evaluation.
Furman and Alds. Brian Benford, Juliana Bennett, Nikki Conklin, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Grant Foster, Patrick Heck, Lindsay Lemmer and Arvina Martin opposed it. Ald. Jael Currie was excused.
Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said simply studying whether BRT stations could work on Gorham and Johnson instead of the 300 block of State Street would not itself create a delay. If the decision was made to move the stations, though, he said it could add an extra two months to an environmental study process, which could result in a longer delay for an anticipated 2024 opening of the system.
Currently, the 15.5-mile BRT route, which is slated to generally run from East Towne and West Towne, would operate on Capitol Square and the 100 to 300 blocks of State Street. Downtown stakeholders have strongly objected to the route as proposed.
Before Wednesday, the capital budget stood at $356.4 million — the biggest in city history but inflated by the largely federally funded $166 million BRT project. It also would make investments in lower-cost housing, support small businesses and advance sustainability initiatives. It relies on $142.8 million in borrowing and $213.6 million in other sources.
In another capital amendment Wednesday, the council agreed to purchase four new squad cars for $250,000 for police officers that will patrol the town of Madison when the city absorbs most of the municipality next year. The annual cost of the squad cars, which are generally replaced every five years, is $38,750. Bennett, 8th District, was the sole no vote.
The council also approved $70,000 for staff positions to keep the Monroe Street Public Library branch open five days a week instead of the current three-days-a-week schedule.
By the time the council recessed late Wednesday, it had gotten about halfway through the 13 amendments to the proposed $360.3 million operating budget.
One yet-to-be-decided amendment would modestly expand a recently launched pilot program to send medical professionals instead of police to certain nonviolent 911 calls. The council also needs to decide whether to redirect some money for gun violence prevention work from the joint local health department to nonprofit Focused Interruption.