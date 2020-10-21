Madison City Council rejects calling on UW-Madison to move classes online, close dorms, reconsider football

The Madison City Council rejected Tuesday sending an official message to UW-Madison that would have urged the university to make major changes to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a late night vote, the council voted 14-5 against a non-binding resolution that called for the university to move all classes online, empty out dorms, expand testing capacity, hire more contact tracers and reconsider moving forward with the football season.
It stood in contrast to a vote by the Dane County Board a few weeks ago, which passed a similar resolution urging the university to move classes online and close dorms.
"This says what so many students are thinking," Matthew Mitnick, chair of Associated Students of Madison, told the City Council about the resolution. "We're really looking to you all — our leaders in the city — to be that voice for us that our administrators aren't doing."
But other public speakers opposed to the resolution, which was sponsored by Alds. Max Prestigiacomo and Syed Abbas, said the university has improved its coronavirus mitigation strategy and argued calling for students in campus housing to leave Madison could cause further financial harm to Downtown businesses and spread the virus to other communities.
Prestigiacomo, 8th District, said the resolution grew out of student frustration that university administrators were not listening to concerns about being back on campus, saying the reopening plan is "recklessly endangering lives," particularly marginalized student populations.
Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who voted against the resolution, described a PR campaign by the university in advance of Tuesday's vote, which Chancellor Rebecca Blank called council members. But Prestigiacomo wasn't among the calls, Evers said, and UW-Madison needs to repair communication with the council member who represents the campus area.
Opponents to the resolution said the city, university and the city-county health department should take a collaborative approach to minimize the risk of the coronavirus for the campus community.
"Pulling the hammer down is not going to resolve what the issue is," said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District. "The issue is a lack of communication."
Since the summer, UW-Madison has been at odds with some local elected officials over the university's decision to reopen for the fall semester. Tension boiled over in mid-September when cases spiked on campus, leaving the county's public health infrastructure overwhelmed.
UW-Madison imposed a two-week lockdown, moving all classes online and quarantining two of its largest dorms. Since late September, far fewer cases have been reported in the campus community, with the seven-day percent positive rate for students tested on campus hovering at or below 1.1% for several weeks.
That's a smaller positivity rate than Dane County as a whole, UW-Madison director of community relations Brenda Gonzalez wrote in a memo to council members. She also disputed the idea of hiring more contact tracers — which the resolution had suggested — saying the university is assisting the city-county health department in their contact-tracing efforts because UW-Madison's staff is more "than needed at the moment."
University Health Services director Jake Baggott said the university has found no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted in classrooms or labs.
Those who voted against the resolution were: Alds. Paul Skidmore, Michael Tierney, Christian Albouras, Samba Baldeh, Shiva Bidar, Sheri Carter, Grant Foster, Keith Furman, Patrick Heck, Zachary Henak, Lindsay Lemmer, Arvina Martin, Evers and Harrington-McKinney.
Alds. Marshal Rummel, Mike Verveer, Rebecca Kemble, Abbas and Prestigiacomo voted in favor of it.
Housing proposal
Also Tuesday, City Council unanimously backed the establishment of a temporary small village of tiny houses on the East Side to help individuals experiencing homelessness get through the winter months.
The council granted emergency permission to Occupy Madison to set a village of 60-square-foot, insulated shelters known as Conestoga-style huts — reminiscent of covered wagons of the American West — on the land surrounding the now-closed Wiggie's bar at 1901 Aberg Ave.
Without enough time for Occupy Madison to pursue zoning changes, the City Council opted to grant emergency permission for the village, where Occupy Madison hopes to construct up to 30 of the huts.
Occupy Madison, which established its first tiny house village near East High School in 2014, plans to seek permanent approval for the second village before the emergency permission expires on June 1.
The council also pushed back a second vote on a mixed-used development project proposed for the prominent intersection of Monona Drive and Cottage Grove Road that failed to get enough support to pass two weeks ago.
Other items
Historically under-represented small business owners, such as people of color, veterans and immigrants, will have another lifeline to weather the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic through a recently established grant program.
On Tuesday, the council OKed the ordinances laying out who is eligible for funds through a $750,000 Small Business Equity and Recovery COVID Grant Program and for what pandemic-related expenses.
The money, which will come from leftover 2020 capital budget money, can go to costs like purchasing personal protective equipment, or PPE, and covering revenue losses. It's proposed to grow by $2.5 million in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's 2021 executive capital budget.
In other business, the council:
- Approved $5.77 million from the city's Affordable Housing fund to five proposed housing projects
- Amended the East Washington Avenue Capitol Gateway Corridor Plan to allow a 10-story, 75-unit apartment building in the 900 block of East Main Street as part of developer Curt Brink's ambitious Archipelago Village project on the surrounding block.
State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.
