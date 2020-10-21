Madison City Council rejects calling on UW-Madison to move classes online, close dorms, reconsider football

Prestigiacomo, 8th District, said the resolution grew out of student frustration that university administrators were not listening to concerns about being back on campus, saying the reopening plan is "recklessly endangering lives," particularly marginalized student populations.

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who voted against the resolution, described a PR campaign by the university in advance of Tuesday's vote, which Chancellor Rebecca Blank called council members. But Prestigiacomo wasn't among the calls, Evers said, and UW-Madison needs to repair communication with the council member who represents the campus area.

Opponents to the resolution said the city, university and the city-county health department should take a collaborative approach to minimize the risk of the coronavirus for the campus community.

"Pulling the hammer down is not going to resolve what the issue is," said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District. "The issue is a lack of communication."

Since the summer, UW-Madison has been at odds with some local elected officials over the university's decision to reopen for the fall semester. Tension boiled over in mid-September when cases spiked on campus, leaving the county's public health infrastructure overwhelmed.