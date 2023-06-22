The Madison City Council late Tuesday refused a rezoning for a 12-story student housing redevelopment, citing a lack of low-cost units, but the decision could threaten the project and is raising questions of legality and precedent.

The council’s decision counters staff and Plan Commission recommendations, and some in the development industry on Wednesday warned that forcing low-cost units might violate state law and push other potential projects away.

Core Spaces, of Chicago, which has built and is planning multiple student housing projects in the city, wants to raze 10 residential buildings for the six- to 12-story project with 232 market-rate housing units on the 400 block of West Dayton and Johnson streets and 200 block of North Bassett Street.

Planning Division staff has recommended approval of a demolition permit, conditional use, zoning map amendment and Certified Survey Map for the project, called “Johnson & Bassett.” On June 12, the Plan Commission unanimously approved the demolition permit and conditional use, and recommended approval of the rezoning and survey map.

But after debate that centered on affordability that sometimes grew heated, the council voted 13-6 with one member excused to deny the rezoning, raising questions about what’s next. The council then voted 11-8 with one excused to approve the survey map, which is essentially an administrative function.

“We came to yesterday’s meeting with the expectation that our project was going to be approved based on many recent approvals from key stakeholders,” Doug Tichenor, vice president and director of development at Core Spaces, said Wednesday. “Given this progress, and following other similar development projects that have been approved recently, we were surprised and disappointed to not be approved by the City Council.”

Core Spaces is considering options and declined further comment. On Wednesday, it withdrew an application for an informational presentation on a separate 14-story student housing project across the street with perhaps 400 apartments, including lower-cost units, that was to be made to the city’s Urban Design Commission next week.

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site, said he had encouraged Core Spaces to include lower-cost units from the time it first shared concepts, and decried the lack of affordability in debate Tuesday night, but voted for the rezoning because he believes the proposal meets legal standards.

“It was, frankly, shocking to me that a majority of the council denied the rezoning,” he said Wednesday. “I think we’re legally required to. It met the standards for a zoning map amendment under state law. I absolutely believe that emotions got the best of many of us last night.

“The city could very well end up in Dane County Circuit Court,” Verveer said, explaining that the developer could argue that a requirement for low-cost units is an indirect form of rent control.

Contentious debate

During the debate Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway gave some council members reminders to address only their fellow board members, not development team members present. Additional warnings were given regarding time limits and swearing.

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, called the rezoning issue “a change in philosophy, and ethos.” Looking toward the development team, he decried its decisions to tear down “naturally occurring affordable housing,” and what he considered to be a lack of action on their part to “replace it in kind” with more low-cost options.

“You guys need to do better,” he said. “Send these developers back to the drawing board.”

Ald. MGR Govindarajan, 8th District, said that for its part in mitigating the lack of student housing, UW-Madison would admit fewer students for the upcoming fall semester.

“We can keep questioning the university on why it doesn’t do more, but why do we not do more because we can do zoning,” he said. “Let me speak for myself and let me speak for my constituents. We do not want this. We have never wanted this.”

Tichenor briefly took to the lectern. Rent in the development, he said, would be “comparable with market-rate properties” like The James and The Hub, Core Spaces’ nearby student housing projects.

“We are developing this project specifically in alignment with the underlying code, the Downtown development guidelines and the height map,” he said. “We’ve gone through a long process to get here.”

Rare rejection

The city’s Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Plan and other ordinances do not specifically allow the city to refuse a rezoning based on affordability, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said Wednesday.

“However, the standards for zoning map amendments are broad, relating to consistency with the Comprehensive Plan, as well as public health, safety and welfare,” she said.

Stouder said it’s rare for the council to make a decision on a big project that counters staff and Plan Commission recommendations.

“Maybe once every few years,” she said. “But the council can certainly come to a different conclusion than staff and the boards, commissions and committees making recommendations to them.”

City Attorney Michael Haas could not be reached for comment.

A busy area

The proposed redevelopment would raze the 10 existing buildings — all described by the developer as “functionally obsolete” — including two single-family homes and 66 units in multifamily structures. The proposed project offers 232 units and a range of size including studios to five bedrooms and townhomes with two to four bedrooms.

The project would feature a 2,100-square foot patio on the sixth-floor rooftop and a 6,380-square foot patio with hot tub and swimming pool on the 12th-floor rooftop. It would provide 62 vehicle parking spaces and 416 bike parking spots.

The site is across the street from Core Spaces’ proposal to demolish multiple structures from 304-318 N. Broom St., 407 and 431 W. Gorham St., and 408-430 W. Johnson St. for a single structure with 14 stories along Johnson and Gorham streets and seven stories along Broom Street offering roughly 400 units. It would be the first use of a new city law that allows more height in Downtown projects in exchange for lower-cost units.

The same developer also is building the 10-story oLiv Madison fronting the 300 block of State Street and has built two other major projects Downtown since 2015. Core Spaces worked closely with the city and UW-Madison at its oLiv Madison project to implement a first-of-its-kind lower-cost housing program.

Core Spaces withdrew its submittal for the 14-story project on Wednesday as it works through the Johnson & Bassett project and updates following Tuesday’s meeting, spokesperson Kim Lyons said. “The proposed Johnson & Broom project would have provided 1,600 beds and implemented the oLiv Madison affordable model with 10% student affordable units,” she said.

Legality questioned

Smart Growth Greater Madison, which represents the development industry, usually doesn’t comment on individual projects unless it might set a precedent, executive director Bill Connors said.

“If the City Council does this on other projects proposed by Core Spaces or other developers, it will be clear that the ‘voluntary’ rent restrictions really are not voluntarily — they are required in order to obtain rezoning,” Connors said. “Smart Growth wonders how that is not a violation of the state law that prohibits rent control and inclusionary zoning by local governments.”

The vote, he said, could have a chilling effect.

“If the rejection of the rezoning for the Core Spaces project is a precedent, or is perceived to be a precedent by developers and they stop pursuing housing projects near campus that require rezoning, the big losers will be the UW-Madison students who want to live near the campus,” he said.

The naturally occurring affordable housing units will disappear, he said.

“They won’t be torn down, but the rents on those older units with fewer amenities will no longer be affordable because of escalating rents caused by the imbalance between housing supply and demand.”

Dean Mosiman can be reached at dmosiman@madison.com. Anna Hansen can be reached at ahansen@madison.com.

