Madison City Council refuses ban on police use of tear gas but will require reviews

The Madison City Council on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a compromise to allow continued police use of tear gas, mace and devices that fire less-lethal projectiles under certain circumstances to control unruly crowds, but require the city’s independent police monitor to do an after-action review when tear gas is deployed.

Ald. Juliana Bennett, who represents the campus-area 8th District, initially proposed to ban police and law enforcement responding under mutual aid from using tear gas, mace and devices that fire less-lethal projectiles such as bean bags or sponge-tipped rounds to control unruly crowds, a move strongly opposed by Police Chief Shon Barnes and other police agencies.

But on Tuesday, Bennett and Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole offered an alternative that allows continued use of those munitions, but requires the city’s yet-to-be-hired first independent police monitor to do an after-action review of any use of tear gas by the Madison police for crowd control. The monitor would have to start the review within 30 days and share its findings with the council and the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board.

“It will send a message that we trust our community members,” Figueroa Cole said.

The council voted 14-4 with one abstention for the alternative — supported by Barnes — that will allow time to do a review of a complex incident. Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Sheri Carter and Tag Evers voted no. Those opposed said the police have been responsible in investigating tear gas use and that the reporting requirement was micromanaging or redundant because the independent monitor already has the capacity to do investigations.

“We’re always in favor of transparency,” Barnes said.

It was the second time in two years the council had considered a ban on police use of chemical and other munitions.

Although the council didn’t support a ban on such tools, members stressed the importance of community engagement, policies, procedures, training and de-escalation to avoid the use of such munitions.

The police used chemical munitions, including tear gas and pepper spray, during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and the use outraged crowds and fostered increased hostility toward the department, Bennett has contended. She has said that research shows chemical munitions to be dangerous weapons and that the city has a duty to examine the health and environmental impacts the city is indiscriminately exposing people to when they are used.

“That’s the thing with these weapons,” she said Tuesday. “They’re indiscriminate.”

But Barnes has said he is “gravely concerned” that the council could impose a punitive and regressive policy on the department. Officers are authorized to use chemical munitions such as tear gas or pepper spray in a crowd-control situation only to protect people from imminent physical harm and to respond to specific acts of violence or significant property damage. Officers can also use such tools to avoid higher levels of physical force, including the use of batons, he has said.

In July 2020, in the wake of clashes between Madison police and protesters following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, council members sought to ban police from using tear gas, mace and devices that fire less-lethal projectiles.

Three months later, after a second series of Downtown Madison protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August, the council rejected the proposed ban. Instead, it directed police to produce a report summarizing its use of tear gas since 1990, the type of incidents it was used for, justifications for deploying the chemical agent compared to other options, and an analysis of de-escalation options.

In March 2021, the council voted to formally shelve the Police Department’s report about its sparse use of tear gas during the past three decades. The report said police were able to identify few uses of tear gas in that time frame.

A report by the Quattrone Center at the University of Pennsylvania Law School on the department’s response to unrest from May 30 to June 1, 2020, released in November 2021, said Madison police should employ a “less is more” approach for responding to civil unrest, using small mobile units to focus on quelling instigators rather than a robust, highly visible police line that can inflame tensions with peaceful protesters.

The recommendation is one of 69 changes to Madison policing practices offered in the 132-page report, which was done at the request of the Police Department. Barnes has said he intends to adopt all 69 recommendations, but some changes require council approval.

Also Tuesday:

The city’s Equal Opportunities Commission and Department of Civil Rights, Equal Opportunities Division, presented the James C. Wright Human Rights Award posthumously to Wayne Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant and longtime supporter of the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading Program who had a deep resume of civic involvement and died in June at age 62. The award was presented to his wife, Terri.