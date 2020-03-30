Madison City Council readies for first "virtual" meeting with big decisions on tap

On Tuesday, the mayor, council members and staff will be able to see each other by video from remote locations while the public has the option to watch, offer written comment, register in support or opposition of items, and register to speak while not being seen on video.

"We are doing many things to accommodate public participation and to have access to the meeting itself," Bidar said. "Nothing is the same in the world of COVID-19. Everything is new. Nothing is ideal."

In a fluke of timing, the council will consider several major issues at the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Amazon distribution center appeal

The council will consider a property owner's appeal of a Plan Commission denial of part of a project involving a proposed major Amazon distribution center on the East Side.