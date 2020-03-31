Madison City Council readies for first 'virtual' meeting with big decisions on tap

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council will hold its first-ever “virtual” meeting Tuesday, with big agenda items concerning U.S. Air Force F-35 jets at Truax Field, an Amazon distribution center on the East Side, permits for Air BnB operators, and sending police to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention.
The council will conduct the meeting over the online platform Zoom with no one actually in the council chambers and the public able to participate in several different ways, including the option to offer live comment.
“I don’t think we’ve ever done anything at this scale,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who credited the city’s Information Technology Department for creating a system that will let her chair the meeting from her office.
“Everybody is remote,” Council President Shiva Bidar said, adding that she’ll be participating from her home. “It’s going to be challenging to do something that’s completely new on a platform we’ve never used.”
Holding meetings by telephone or video conference is allowed under the open meetings law, according to an advisory issued by the state Department of Justice’s Office of Open Government on March 16.
On Tuesday, the mayor, council members and staff will be able to see each other by video from remote locations while the public has the option to watch, offer written comment, register in support or opposition of items, and register to speak while not being seen on video.
“We are doing many things to accommodate public participation and to have access to the meeting itself,” Bidar said. “Nothing is the same in the world of COVID-19. Everything is new. Nothing is ideal.”
In a fluke of timing, the council will consider several major issues at the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Amazon distribution center appeal
The council will consider a property owner’s appeal of a Plan Commission denial of part of a project involving a proposed major Amazon distribution center on the East Side.
Leo Ritter & Co., of New York, which owns a 13.3-acre parcel at 3650 Milwaukee St. and is under contract to buy an adjacent, 3-acre parcel at 3630 Milwaukee St., intends to lease the sites to Amazon for the package delivery center. Amazon can create its main facility from part of an existing 228,100-square-foot building, as well as parking, on the larger parcel as a matter of right. But Ritter says the Plan Commission erred when it denied the proposed use of the smaller parcel for a driveway, additional parking and a stormwater management facility, and is asking the council to reverse the decision.
It takes a two-thirds council vote to reverse a decision.
Air BnB permits
Also, the council will also consider a proposal that would require operators of Air BnB rentals and other tourist rooming houses to get an annual permit and follow additional rules.
The ordinance would require operators to get a $100 annual permit, add new rules, allow the city to conduct random inspections and establish a violation fee of between $500 and $1,000.
The goal is to make it easier for the city to crack down on operators who are not complying with current city ordinances. The city requires that a tourist rooming house be the operator’s primary residence and that an operator only rent the housing for 30 days per calendar year when not present.
Neighbors say homes rented out by absentee owners function as party houses, with noise late into the night, drug use in backyards and trash left outside. But the proposed changes have faced pushback from operators, who argue that they shouldn’t be punished for the behavior of a few bad operators.
The additional rules include a prohibition on renting to “multiple unassociated parties” unless the operator is present. Stays must be shorter than 29 days and operators must submit yearly paperwork to the city confirming compliance.
Madison police to Milwaukee
At the request of Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, the council will reconsider a recent decision to send up to 100 police officers to Milwaukee for 10 days in July to help provide law enforcement during the Democratic National Convention.
The council, on a voice vote March 17, authorized sending officers to Milwaukee for 10 days surrounding the convention at Fiserv Forum, scheduled to be held July 13-16. The resolution authorizes the mayor, police chief and city clerk to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Milwaukee to provide the law enforcement, with Milwaukee reimbursing costs at an estimated $1 million.
Skidmore has said he doesn’t oppose sending some commissioned officers to Milwaukee for mutual aid, but is “deeply concerned” the city is considering sending 100 commissioned officers, more than 20% of its authorized strength, during the busiest season for police calls.
The Madison Police Department has an authorized strength of 482 sworn personnel, and officers would be drawn from all areas of the department.
The council will also consider five-year contracts for building inspector George Hank and Monona Terrace executive director Connie Thompson; a series of actions related to the new coronavirus, including a state of emergency and suspending certain late fees; and see the introduction of additional COVID-19-related resolutions to be decided later, including the ability of officials to execute real estate documents to secure buildings for the purpose of quarantine.
“We’re trying to take it serious and keep local government going in the midst of a pandemic,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s complicated.”
