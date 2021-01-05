Madison City Council races will decide direction on daunting issues

A primary for races in three districts will be held Feb. 16 with the general election on April 6.

The required campaign filings, due Tuesday evening, contrast with the last two elections. In 2017, there were just five contested races and 19 council members sought re-election. Two years ago, nine elected incumbents didn't seek re-election, one incumbent faced a challenger and one appointee sought to hold a seat against an opponent. After the election, nine new members who had never held public office were among the 20 council members took their oaths of office.

The number of retirees in the coming election is about average, but "there seems to be more interest this cycle compared to the last few City Council elections, particularly among candidates of color, which I think is a great thing to see," said veteran Ald. Mike Verveer, who is running unopposed for the Downtown 4th District seat he's represented since 1995.

Many of the candidates seem motivated by a national reckoning of systemic racism seen during the past year after the killing of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25, Verveer said.

City Council President Sheri Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas could not be reached.