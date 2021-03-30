Madison City Council races build big campaign war chests

With competitive races in 11 of 20 Madison City Council districts, some candidates are raising and spending substantial sums — perhaps breaking city records — in advance of the April 6 general election.

The latest campaign finance reports show three races, all involving incumbents, have easily attracted the most dollars from Jan. 1 through March 22.

The contest between incumbent Paul Skidmore and challenger Nikki Conklin in the 9th District on the West and Far West sides attracted the most cash from Jan. 1 through March 22. Skidmore received $20,541 and Conklin $14,882 for a total of $35,423. The candidates emerged from a Feb. 16 primary, which likely increased overall fundraising, but both amassed most of their war chests in the latest reporting period from Feb. 2 to March 22.

In the 14th District on the South Side, incumbent and current council president Sheri Carter got $9,123, but was outraised by challenger Brandi Grayson, who received $13,531 for a total of $22,654. But Grayson spent far more and Carter had more cash on hand as of two weeks before the election.

On the North Side, in the 18th District, incumbent Rebecca Kemble received $18,684 and challenger Charles Myadze got $14,704 for a total of $33,388. This race also featured a primary.