Simple chance decided a seat on the Madison City Council on Wednesday, with a name selected at random handing Isadore Knox Jr. a victory when the recount he requested for the 14th council district ended with a tied race.
To determine the winner, Madison City Clerk staff wrote the names of Knox and the other candidate, Noah Lieberman, on pieces of paper and then pulled one out of a bag.
Lieberman was up by two votes — 1,384 to 1,382 — on Election Night, but the margin shrunk on Friday when a previously uncounted provisional ballot added one vote to Knox's tally.
Knox then requested a recount, which took most of the day Wednesday and ultimately ended with him be declared the victor.
The results of the recount won’t be official until five business days after its completion, once the window for appealing the recount has passed.
"Every vote truly matters," the Madison City Clerk said on Twitter. "Please remember to vote in every election."
Knox did not immediately return a request for comment.
Knox, 68, previously served on the Madison City Council from 2005 to 2007. He has worked in a number of administrative posts for the state of Wisconsin and Dane County.
Lieberman, 28, is a technical services analyst with Epic Systems and a newcomer to city politics.
