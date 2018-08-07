The Madison City Council pushed off a vote Tuesday on extending a contract for the general manager of the Madison Water Utility amid concerns about the $6 million deficit the public utility is facing.
Council members voted to refer a five-year contract extension for Tom Heikkinen, the general manager of the Madison Water Utility, to the Water Utility Board so those members could weigh in on the contract and potentially add conditions to it.
The water utility is proposing that several unused properties be sold, seeking a loan from the city, pushing back the timing of some capital projects and reducing operational expenditures to address the deficit, which was discovered this spring when the 2017 budget was audited.
That would be in addition to a pending rate hike that had already been planned before the utility was made aware of the deficit.
Utility staff have said the deficit came about due to lower-than-expected revenue.
As part of the five-year contract extension, Mayor Paul Soglin included directives for Heikkinen to put in place by the end of the year several of the remedies to address the deficit.
Ald. David Ahrens, who sits on the utility board, said work on the directives Soglin offered are already underway. Ahrens said he is concerned water utility staff did not catch the lack of cash coming in last year until the audit was conducted.
"I'm not saying I don't support a continuation of the contract," Ahrens said, but added he thought it would be appropriate for the body overseeing the water utility to make recommendations on the contract.
Heikkinen was hired as general manager in 2008. The five-year contract, which is a typical time frame for upper-level city managers, has an annual salary of $151,011.
Also at Tuesday's meeting the council appointed two new interim members after Alds. Mark Clear and Sara Eskrich resigned their posts.
Keith Furman, a former technology executive, will act as the 19th District representative in place of Clear, and Allen Arntsen, a retired lawyer, will replace Eskrich in the 13th District. Both said they do not intend to seek election to the seats in April.
Clear and Eskrich have said they are resigning due to new jobs that wouldn't leave them with enough time to perform their council duties.
Late Tuesday, the council also adopted Madison's wide-ranging Comprehensive Plan, which is meant to act as a guide for policy-making, budgeting and development-related decisions over a 20-year horizon.
It updates a Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2006.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
- Approved a liquor license for a group of business partners seeking to re-open Star Liquor, 1209 Williamson St.
- Authorized refunding Shopko $101,540.25 in property taxes after a lawsuit the retailer brought against the city over the assessed property values of two of its stores resulted in a settlement with the city.