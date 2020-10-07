Madison City Council pursuing investigation into expletive uttered during meeting

Though the online software program used by the Council typically displays video or the name of the person who the system considers most active, in this case, the video remained on Rhodes-Conway. The face and name of the person using the profanity was not seen on video.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, some alders are sure the voice belonged to Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, who denied using the expletive.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Skidmore did not comment on the incident or the complaint Kilfoy-Flores filed against him, but opposed the resolution because he said the process has not been expeditious and that some of his colleagues have spoken out against the incident.

“It appears that there will be an investigation, and I’m wondering where the due process is,” Skidmore said.