Madison City Council pursuing greater policy making role during COVID-19 pandemic

As Madison continues its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council members are pursuing a more prominent role in policy making and pushing for the city’s vast system of boards, committees and commissions to resume meeting virtually as soon as possible.
In a two-hour special virtual meeting on Thursday, the council’s Executive Committee began to shape how to assert that role in reacting to emergencies and recovering from the new coronavirus health and economic crisis, and prioritized the restarting of more committees amid barriers of staffing, technology and training.
As the coronavirus crisis took hold, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and council President Shiva Bidar announced the city was moving to cancel most board, committee and commission meetings to support social distancing and the council approved the action on March 17. On March 23, the mayor declared a state of emergency that allowed her to make an initial set of 24 ordinance amendments with a potential cost of $1.1 million for 2020.
At its first-ever virtual meeting on March 31, the council voted 13-6 to approve a resolution to formalize the emergency declaration and give the mayor sweeping powers.
The mayor, after consultation with the city attorney, can now issue orders to suspend, amend, create or adopt city policies, resolutions or ordinances, and suspend enforcement actions that don’t conflict with state or federal laws to mitigate effects of the pandemic. It includes the power to extend deadlines, waive penalties, issue permits or licenses, contract or waive contractual terms, or take other actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city and its residents.
Any mayoral actions that are not administrative would be considered by the council at its next meeting.
On Thursday, council members voiced concern about a lack of involvement in shaping policy decisions, including on emergency orders.
“To surrender policy-making solely to the mayor, that does not seem right,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District.
But members also recognized an underlying reality. “I don’t want to relinquish policy-making authority to one person, but people are dying,” said Ald. Donna Moreland, 7th District. “I do not want to wait for 20 people to get together and come to consensus when people are dying.”
The Executive Committee agreed the council needs improved daily information about the emergency response, should consider more frequent meetings of the Executive Committee or council, and should begin shaping a role to help the city recover from the crisis by focusing attention on key issues such as food, housing, employment, small business and transportation.
Many voiced interest in restarting as many committees as soon as possible.
Since mid-March, all meetings except a few such as the Executive and Finance committees and Board of Public Works, have been canceled. But that’s beginning to change. This month, more panels, including the Plan, Police and Fire, Transportation, and Urban Design commissions, Alcohol License Review Committee and Community Development Authority are tentatively set to resume virtual meetings.
Rhodes-Conway, who participated in Thursday’s meeting, said the city is working on overcoming barriers that include a requirement of one or two tech staff for every virtual meeting, the need to train committee chairs and members on using virtual technology, and capacity to conduct only one meeting at a time.
“It’s absolutely our goal to get as many committees back as quickly as possible,” the mayor said.
