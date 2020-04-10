Madison City Council pursuing greater policy making role during COVID-19 pandemic

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The mayor, after consultation with the city attorney, can now issue orders to suspend, amend, create or adopt city policies, resolutions or ordinances, and suspend enforcement actions that don’t conflict with state or federal laws to mitigate effects of the pandemic. It includes the power to extend deadlines, waive penalties, issue permits or licenses, contract or waive contractual terms, or take other actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city and its residents.

Any mayoral actions that are not administrative would be considered by the council at its next meeting.

On Thursday, council members voiced concern about a lack of involvement in shaping policy decisions, including on emergency orders.

“To surrender policy-making solely to the mayor, that does not seem right,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District.

But members also recognized an underlying reality. “I don’t want to relinquish policy-making authority to one person, but people are dying,” said Ald. Donna Moreland, 7th District. “I do not want to wait for 20 people to get together and come to consensus when people are dying.”