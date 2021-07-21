Madison City Council pursues alternating in-person, virtual meetings

Ald. Brian Benford, District 6, raised concerns about people with medical issues or childcare needs who may not be able to attend City Council meetings downtown. Also, he said he feels “more present” in a virtual format.

“This virtual way is to ensure in the future that we can continue to be accessible for those that normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to serve like we do,” Benford said.

Though City Council meetings are typically held in Room 201 in the City-County Building, they will be located in Room 215 at the Madison Municipal Building due to ongoing construction.

Other city boards, committees and commissions will make their own decisions whether to return to in person meetings or remain virtual.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.