Madison City Council President Syed Abbas to run for State Assembly

Madison City Council President Syed Abbas announced Friday he is running as a Democrat for the state Assembly in the 37th District.

The seat is currently held by Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus.

Abbas has served on the City Council representing the North Side's 12th District since 2019 and will complete his one-year term as council president next week. His council term ends in April 2023.

"As a Democrat, I value investment in our future generations and building a society which creates opportunities for everyone," he said in a statement. "As a first-generation immigrant originally from Pakistan, I had to be focused and driven to get where I am today. I am passionate about bringing people together and my record shows I work hard to build bridges. I will work across the aisle to get things done."

Abbas, director of education and training at nonprofit Slipstream, said on the City Council he has championed laws and policies around sustainability, affordable housing, racial justice and investing in local communities and small business.

"The issues of workforce development, inflation, environmental justice, and racial equity need great leadership and bipartisan efforts," he said. "My track record is clear on this. Good leadership is all about uniting and not dividing people."

Abbas and his wife, Holly, a Wisconsin native, have two daughters.

