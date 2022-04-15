Madison City Council President Syed Abbas to run for State Assembly

Madison City Council President Syed Abbas announced Friday he is running as a Democrat for the state Assembly in the 37th District.
The seat is currently held by Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus.
Abbas has served on the City Council representing the North Side's 12th District since 2019 and will complete his one-year term as council president next week. His council term ends in April 2023.
"As a Democrat, I value investment in our future generations and building a society which creates opportunities for everyone," he said in a statement. "As a first-generation immigrant originally from Pakistan, I had to be focused and driven to get where I am today. I am passionate about bringing people together and my record shows I work hard to build bridges. I will work across the aisle to get things done."
Abbas, director of education and training at nonprofit Slipstream, said on the City Council he has championed laws and policies around sustainability, affordable housing, racial justice and investing in local communities and small business.
"The issues of workforce development, inflation, environmental justice, and racial equity need great leadership and bipartisan efforts," he said. "My track record is clear on this. Good leadership is all about uniting and not dividing people."
Abbas and his wife, Holly, a Wisconsin native, have two daughters.
CAPSatyaSwearingIn3N1A4902-04162019215948
Alds. Shiva Bidar, Arvina Martin and Lindsay Lemmer pose for a photo Tuesday at the City Council swearing-in ceremony.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103519-04162019221236
Madison alders take their oath of office Tuesday.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103536-04162019221535
Ald. Michael Verveer, District 4, shakes hands with an incoming alder after being sworn in at the City-County Building in Madison on Tuesday.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103520-04162019221236
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway applauds the swearing in of the incoming alders at the City-County Building.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103507-04162019221236
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl swears in the incoming alders at the City-County Building on Tuesday.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103528-04162019221236
Incoming alders shake hands after being sworn in at the City-County Building.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103412-04162019220732
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway looks on as newly elected alders take their seats at the City-County Building.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103285-04162019215948
Ald. Mark Clear, District 19, laughs before the swearing in ceremony for Satya Rhodes-Conway and newly elected alders.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103379-04162019220732
Alders applaud the service of Ald. Larry Palm, District 12.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103357-04162019220732
Ald. Ledell Zellers, District 2, smiles before the swearing in ceremony for Satya Rhodes-Conway and newly elected alders. Zellers did not run for re-election.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103300-04162019220732
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway enters the chambers before being sworn in at the City-County Building on Tuesday.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103386-04162019220732
Alders applaud the service of Ald. Allen Arntsen.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103352-04162019220732
Ald. Maurice Cheeks, District 10, looks on before the swearing in ceremony for Satya Rhodes-Conway and newly elected alders.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103397-04162019220732
Outgoing Madison Mayor Paul Soglin looks on before the swearing in ceremony.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103430-04162019220732
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is sworn in by City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103445-04162019220732
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is sworn in by City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103458-04162019220732
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway looks out at the crowd after being sworn in by City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103369-04162019220732
Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, speaks to Ald. Maurice Cheeks before the swearing in ceremony for Satya Rhodes-Conway.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103502-04162019221236
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thanks the crowd after being sworn in.
CAPSatyaSwearingInBB103464-04162019220732
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thanks the crowd after being sworn in.
