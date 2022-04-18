Madison City Council President Syed Abbas to run for state Assembly in 46th District

Madison City Council President Syed Abbas announced Friday that he would be running as a Democrat for the state Assembly in the 37th District.

But on Sunday, Abbas said he instead would run in the 46th District, due to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday adopting Republican-drawn state legislative boundaries for the next 10-year political maps, reversing its previous decision after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal.

The 46th District includes Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, and some of the East Side of Madison.

State Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, who was the incumbent for the 46th District and has represented parts of Dane County for almost 20 years, announced Wednesday that he will not seek another term in the Assembly.

With his retirement, Hebl, 70, becomes the seventh Assembly Democrat to announce they won’t be running for reelection. Thirteen Assembly Republicans have also announced they won’t be running for another term. In total, more than 20% of Assembly members are not running again — either because they’re retiring or opting for a different role.

Dane County Sup. and Cottage Grove Village Board trustee Melissa Ratcliff announced on Wednesday her intention to run for the seat held by Hebl, who beat Republican candidate Terry Lyon by a 2-to-1 margin in 2020.

Abbas has served on the City Council representing the North Side’s 12th District since 2019 and will complete his one-year term as council president next week. His council term ends in April 2023.

“As a Democrat, I value investment in our future generations and building a society which creates opportunities for everyone,” he said in a statement on Friday. “As a first-generation immigrant originally from Pakistan, I had to be focused and driven to get where I am today. I am passionate about bringing people together and my record shows I work hard to build bridges. I will work across the aisle to get things done.”

Abbas, director of education and training at nonprofit Slipstream, said he has championed laws and policies on the City Council around sustainability, affordable housing, racial justice and investing in local communities and small business.

“The issues of workforce development, inflation, environmental justice, and racial equity need great leadership and bipartisan efforts,” he said. “My track record is clear on this. Good leadership is all about uniting and not dividing people.”

Abbas and his wife, Holly, a Wisconsin native, have two daughters.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.