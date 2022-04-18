Madison City Council President Syed Abbas to run for state Assembly in 46th District

With his retirement, Hebl, 70, becomes the seventh Assembly Democrat to announce they won’t be running for reelection. Thirteen Assembly Republicans have also announced they won’t be running for another term. In total, more than 20% of Assembly members are not running again — either because they’re retiring or opting for a different role.
Dane County Sup. and Cottage Grove Village Board trustee Melissa Ratcliff announced on Wednesday her intention to run for the seat held by Hebl, who beat Republican candidate Terry Lyon by a 2-to-1 margin in 2020.
Abbas has served on the City Council representing the North Side’s 12th District since 2019 and will complete his one-year term as council president next week. His council term ends in April 2023.
“As a Democrat, I value investment in our future generations and building a society which creates opportunities for everyone,” he said in a statement on Friday. “As a first-generation immigrant originally from Pakistan, I had to be focused and driven to get where I am today. I am passionate about bringing people together and my record shows I work hard to build bridges. I will work across the aisle to get things done.”
Abbas, director of education and training at nonprofit Slipstream, said he has championed laws and policies on the City Council around sustainability, affordable housing, racial justice and investing in local communities and small business.
“The issues of workforce development, inflation, environmental justice, and racial equity need great leadership and bipartisan efforts,” he said. “My track record is clear on this. Good leadership is all about uniting and not dividing people.”
Abbas and his wife, Holly, a Wisconsin native, have two daughters.
