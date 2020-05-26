Madison City Council President Sheri Carter makes history in challenging times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sheri Carter has long been making an impact on her native Madison — and making history.

A West High School and UW-Madison graduate who has served as a president of the Arbor Hills Neighborhood Association and South Metropolitan Planning Council, Carter and Ald. Barbara Harrington McKinney were the first African American women elected to the City Council when they took office in 2015.

In April, Carter became the first African American woman elected council president and is serving her term amid some of the city’s most trying times in a generation.

“I was raised in Madison and I love this city,” she said. “My parents were hard workers and were able to thrive in this city, so I got into politics to ensure that everyone, especially people who look like me, continue to have opportunities to be able to succeed. African American people, particularly young black girls, have a hard time in Madison. I can only hope that my choices and elevation serve as one of many paths that young girls can take to change the narrative in Madison and leave a lasting resilient legacy.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said, “I congratulate President Carter on her historic accomplishment of being the first African American woman to be council president — the first of many, I hope.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.