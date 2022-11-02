Madison City Council President Keith Furman won't seek reelection

Madison City Council President Keith Furman announced Wednesday that he's not going to be seeking reelection in the spring elections, saying his service has been rewarding but also exhausting.

Furman was appointed to represent the council's 19th District on the West and Far West sides in August of 2018, was elected in April 2019 and reelected in 2021, and has served as council president since April of last year.

"I struggled in November 2020 if I was going to run for a second term," he said. "I ultimately decided that there were things I still wanted to accomplish and I had accumulated experience and knowledge that would be helpful towards moving the city forward. The last few years have been incredibly challenging, but serving the residents of District 19 and the city of Madison has been an amazing experience. I’m grateful for the privilege to serve."

Furman said he's most proud of being part of advances in transportation, including bus rapid transit, the bus network redesign, and more; the reconstruction of Old Middleton Road, Craig and University avenues and Lake Mendota Drive; changes in government structure, including a recent proposal for more pay for council members; digital equity; investments in Community Alternative Response Emergency Services; planning; updating of city landmarks ordinances; and stormwater improvements.

He also had some conflict, including from residents opposed to some of the improvements for Lake Mendota Drive and from two council members who in February resigned from a special work group exploring how to implement changes to the city's government structure and alleged a lack of leadership. At those times, Furman defended his efforts.

Furman said he's got more to do during the remainder of his term, including completing the 2023 budget, but is announcing his intentions now in order to give potential successors more time to consider running for the seat.

In late September, Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, announced he did not intend to seek reelection to the council next spring. Four other council members have resigned during the current two-year term for various reasons.

The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.