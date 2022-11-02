 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MADISON CITY COUNCIL | 'INCREDIBLY CHALLENGING' TIME

Madison City Council President Keith Furman won't seek reelection

  • 0
Keith Furman

Madison City Council President Keith Furman, 19th District, has announced that he will not seek reelection to represent the 19th District on the West and Far West sides.

 MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Madison City Council President Keith Furman announced Wednesday that he's not going to be seeking reelection in the spring elections, saying his service has been rewarding but also exhausting.

Furman was appointed to represent the council's 19th District on the West and Far West sides in August of 2018, was elected in April 2019 and reelected in 2021, and has served as council president since April of last year.

"I struggled in November 2020 if I was going to run for a second term," he said. "I ultimately decided that there were things I still wanted to accomplish and I had accumulated experience and knowledge that would be helpful towards moving the city forward. The last few years have been incredibly challenging, but serving the residents of District 19 and the city of Madison has been an amazing experience. I’m grateful for the privilege to serve."

People are also reading…

In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a “visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan” for 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of Madison’s foremost public lakefront. Planners are looking for concepts that can better connect neighborhoods and residents to the lake, improve water quality and preserve the lake's cultural history. Take a brief tour of this stretch of shoreline, which runs from Williamson Street to Olin Park.

Furman said he's most proud of being part of advances in transportation, including bus rapid transit, the bus network redesign, and more; the reconstruction of Old Middleton Road, Craig and University avenues and Lake Mendota Drive; changes in government structure, including a recent proposal for more pay for council members; digital equity; investments in Community Alternative Response Emergency Services; planning; updating of city landmarks ordinances; and stormwater improvements.

He also had some conflict, including from residents opposed to some of the improvements for Lake Mendota Drive and from two council members who in February resigned from a special work group exploring how to implement changes to the city's government structure and alleged a lack of leadership. At those times, Furman defended his efforts.

Furman said he's got more to do during the remainder of his term, including completing the 2023 budget, but is announcing his intentions now in order to give potential successors more time to consider running for the seat. 

In late September, Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, announced he did not intend to seek reelection to the council next spring. Four other council members have resigned during the current two-year term for various reasons.

The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meteor showers, planets and a total lunar eclipse set to light up the November skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics