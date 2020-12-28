Madison City Council poised for turnover in competitive spring election

UW-Madison students Juliana Bennett, co-founder of UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition, and Ayomi Obuseh, an Impact Demand organizer involved in local protests this summer, are seeking to represent District 8.

In District 10 on the west side, Henak will not seek a second term after constituents elected him in 2019. Yannette Figueroa Cole, a volunteer outreach specialist with Friends of the State Street Family, is the only candidate so far seeking that seat.

At the end of November, Tierney announced on his blog that he would not seek re-election after “some reflection and long conversations with my family.” He encouraged residents to run for his seat.

“It is important that residents of District 16 have strong leadership on the Council so that our voices are heard at the table,” Tierney said.

Three candidates are running for the District 16 seat on the city’s southeast side: Jael Currie, housing director at the YWCA; Greg Dixon, local press photographer; and Tyson Vitale, vice president of the Board of Directors for Outreach Inc.

Baldeh, who was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in District 48, will not seek re-election to his east side council seat because holding both elected positions would involve overlapping hours.