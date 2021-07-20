Madison City Council plans to alternate between online, in-person meetings for rest of year

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning but not wanting to lose the flexibility of remotely meeting, the Madison City Council plans to alternate between online and in-person meetings for the remainder of the year.

The city's legislative body is set to hold its first in-person meeting in September, or what would be 17 months since the 20-member council has gathered together outside of the video-conferencing platform Zoom.

"We've considered the pros and cons of each, and realize that no plan will be ideal for everyone," Council President Syed Abbas said in an email to colleagues Tuesday.

Abbas said council leadership and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway have been discussing what a return to in person would look like now that local coronavirus restrictions are completely lifted.

Online meetings offer more accessibility to participate for both community and council members, Abbas said, but they also present barriers for people without access to internet or computers or who have difficulties using technology.

"We also believe that Council, as a body, will benefit from meeting and interacting with each other, in person," Abbas said.