Despite options to lower the vehicle registration fee on Madison drivers to $35 or make the tax temporary, the Madison City Council on Tuesday passed the full $40 fee, which will be the highest in Wisconsin and take effect Feb. 1.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she proposed the vehicle registration fee, also called a wheel tax, in her 2020 operating budget because the city was facing an $11 million budget hole. She said without the fee, layoffs of city staff may have been necessary.
“Budgets require tough choices, and we can’t do everything that we want to do," Rhodes-Conway told council members. "I do not want to have to do a vehicle registration fee. It’s not my first choice — not by a long shot. It’s not my second choice, it’s not my fifth choice, it’s not even my tenth choice."
Council members voted to adopt the $40 wheel tax, with 11 in support and eight against the fee.
Those who voted against said they could not support the fee because they believed their residents were against the tax, but did not propose alternate ways to close the budget gap without at least some portion of the wheel tax.
Rhodes-Conway proposed the $40 fee to generate $7.9 million to close a projected budget shortfall and improve Metro Transit service -- and particularly advance Bus Rapid Transit -- in her 2020 operating budget. The city's Finance Committee reluctantly recommended approving the $40 fee on Oct. 21.
The council had to hold a special session to pass the fee by the end of October to prevent losing $550,000 in projected February revenue.
The city has to notify the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at least 90 days before the month that the wheel tax takes effect, so if the council had waited until its regular Nov. 5 meeting, the earliest the fee could take effect would be March 1.
What will the fee be used for?
The $40 wheel tax will bring the total annual registration fee for Madison residents up to $153 for most vehicles.
Many council members have said they consider the tax regressive, hitting low-income residents harder than those who are better off. In September 2018, the council rejected a $17 wheel tax proposed by former Mayor Paul Soglin.
The fee would free up around $3.6 million in property tax revenue to maintain funding for police, fire, library and other basic city services, the mayor has said.
Other revenue from the fee would be used to:
- Start preparations for Bus Rapid Transit, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that Rhodes-Conway hopes to have in place by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic.
- Increase bus service on the city's South and Southwest sides, including adding more night and weekend trips.
- Retain about 32 positions at Metro Transit, the city's bus service.
- Provide 750 free summer youth bus passes.
- Increase the number of free bus passes for low-income residents from 450 to 600.
- On Oct. 21, The Finance Committee approved a budget amendment proposed by Council President Shiva Bidar, 5th District, to provide 2,500 $40 gift cards to recipients of federal Women, Infant and Children assistance to offset the proposed wheel tax.
City transportation director Tom Lynch said in future years, the funds from the wheel tax will go toward operating costs for the Bus Rapid Transit system, and that having that revenue source will help the city secure federal grant funding for the high-frequency bus service. He said the grant application requires the city to show its commitment to Bus Rapid Transit in the operating budget.
Amendments unsuccessful
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, proposed reducing the fee from $40 to $35, while Alds. Samba Baldeh and Sheri Carter proposed that the tax expire on Jan. 31, 2026. Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney also proposed reducing the fee to $20, but did not specify the budget cuts she would make to support that decrease.
All of the amendments failed.
Foster's proposal would have reduce wheel tax revenue by $1.46 million to $6.43 million for next year.
"I've been hearing a lot from my residents and folks around the city about their concern and frustration with the tax," he said Tuesday. "It's a small start. If there's an opportunity to reduce it, we have a responsibility to do it."
To balance the budget, Foster proposed a $1.31 million cut in operating expenses and using $161,017 in taxing authority under state levy limits that remains after the Finance Committee considered amendments to the mayor's operating budget, which now stands at $340.7 million.
Foster would have achieved the $1.31 million cut in operating expenses by shifting $1.05 million in Metro studies from the operating to the capital budget, and delaying the start dates of seven new positions and an initiative to save about $257,000.
But Lynch said those Metro studies are needed to get the ball rolling on Bus Rapid Transit, and that moving funding for BRT out of the operating budget would put the city's federal grant application in jeopardy.
Council members rejected Foster's amendment on a 7-11 vote with one abstention because they did not want to risk the federal funding for BRT.
Baldeh, 17th District, on Tuesday afternoon circulated the proposed amendment to have the wheel tax expire in 2026, but Lynch said a sunset proposal would signal that the city was not committed to BRT and also put the grant funding in danger.
Council members rejected the sunset proposal on a 4-15 vote.
At the Finance Committee meeting on Oct. 21, Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, had offered an amendment to have the wheel tax expire at the end of 2021, but the committee members refused saying they didn't want to give residents false hope. At the time, the mayor said saying the wheel tax would be temporary would send "a message that we are willing to lie to our constituents in order to make them feel better."
Many residents opposed
Several council members said they have been inundated with emails from constituents expressing their opposition to the fee, and that they believe those opinions are in line with the vast majority of their constituents.
At least one neighborhood organization is making its opposition to the wheel tax — and support for adding police — explicit.
In a Monday letter to the mayor and council, Orchard Ridge Neighborhood Association leaders say that surveys of residents in the Southwest Side neighborhood with a 17.5% response rate showed public safety to be a top concern and that 76% of respondents wanted the city to hire the 31 officers police have said would be necessary to fully staff the department’s patrol needs.
Although the surveys did not ask specifically about the proposed wheel tax, the association’s leaders called it “patently regressive” and “a device that allows you to increase our taxes beyond what is permitted by the state levy limit in order to rush into implementing the (Bus Rapid Transit) proposal.”