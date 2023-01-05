Madison City Council passes first code of conduct for elected, appointed officials

After breakdowns in civility during the past two years and months of fine-tuning, the Madison City Council has approved a first-ever Code of Ethical Conduct for elected and appointed officials.

Until now, the mayor, 20-member council and those who populate the city’s boards, committees and commissions have lacked such rules, which apply to other city employees.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the Code of Ethical Conduct that’s roughly modeled after a policy, called an Administrative Procedure Memorandum, or APM, that covers all other employees.

The policy features education, support, training and resources, and is largely self-enforcing, but includes rare steps that could be taken, including censure and removal from office, if issues aren’t resolved.

“It sets the tone from the beginning,” said council Vice President Jael Currie, who chaired a council Executive Committee subcommittee to establish the code of conduct. “The passing of this code demonstrates our commitment to accountability and the continued learning and unlearning we all need to do as we advance the work of becoming a more inviting, equitable and inclusive community.”

The code comes as some council members have sometimes become emotional, personal and terse during recent years, partly due to a lack of personal interaction when meetings shifted online in late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-July, the council moved to hybrid meetings that allow in-person and online participation. Due to technical issues, most panels now meet either in-person or online.

“I do think hybrid meetings have helped to improve relationships on the council,” council President Keith Furman said.

No code for years

The council had explored a code of conduct for itself in the past but had never passed one. The council has authority under state law to take actions such as censure or removal, but such an action would usually follow an extraordinary action that was “black and white,” officials have said.

After an unproven allegation of sexual assault against a council member in 2011, members proposed new rules for behavior and discipline, but the council was unable to agree on specifics and dropped the measure. At the time, members said they would rely on a new council job description, existing state law, and public oversight at the ballot box.

In 2017, the council’s Executive Committee agreed to review whether council members should be subject to some or all of the mayor’s office APM — a list of rules and policies that apply to city staff. The council adopted no new rules.

In September 2020, with the council by then meeting online, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and then-council President Sheri Carter issued a joint statement calling for civility and denouncing profane language after an edgy, marathon council meeting at which a council member may have called a member of the public a derogatory name. An independent analysis failed to identify the person who said the word.

On Feb. 23, Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Nasra Wehelie publicly resigned from a special work group exploring how to implement changes to the city’s government structure, alleging a lack of leadership and collaboration by Furman, then its chair, who adamantly rejected the claims.

There also have been uncomfortable comments or exchanges on the Executive Committee and at council meetings. Former council President Syed Abbas, who resigned last year after moving, had said the mayor had notified him that some council members, without naming individuals, were treating staff in an unprofessional manner.

In March, Abbas and Wehelie offered a prohibited harassment and discrimination policy, but it failed to pass, and the matter was referred to the Executive Committee. The special subcommittee led by Currie formed in late summer.

“I think it was incredibly important for this policy to be developed in an open, transparent and collaborative method,” Furman said.

‘Utmost standards’

The new code, which echoes many elements of the one offered by Abbas and Wehelie, expects the mayor, council members and appointees to boards, committees and commissions to maintain “utmost standards” of personal integrity, trustfulness, honest and fairness in carrying out public duties, and to never use their position to bully, harass, abuse or discriminate against others.

“The policy ensures all elected and appointed officials have clear guidelines for carrying out their responsibilities and relationships with each other, with the city staff, with Madison residents, and with all governmental and private entities,” Wehelie said.

If the objectives aren’t met efforts should be taken to notify individuals of the substance of the issue so they can resolve it, the code says. Self-correction or informal resolution between parties in a timely manner is “strongly encouraged,” with formal sanctions only as a last rare option if informal communication or resolution is unsuccessful, it says.

“Gossip is not helpful or productive,” Currie said.

Formal sanctions include censure by the council or committee of one of its members, removal of a committee member from a body, or in limited cases, removal of a council member from office. Under state law, council members and appointees to city panels can only be removed by a vote of the council for cause, meaning “inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct or malfeasance in office.”

“By adopting this code of conduct, it is the hope the elected and appointed officials will individually aspire to these high standards and share the commitment to lead with humility and empathy,” Wehelie said.

Elected or appointed officials, upon entering office, will be provided a copy of the code, and the city will provide training and other supports including resources to help resolve issues.

“It’s strong, but it signals the city’s commitment to provide resources, training and support,” Currie said.