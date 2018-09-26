A State Street sushi restaurant will be able to operate with a beer and wine license after Madison’s City Council overturned Mayor Paul Soglin’s veto of the license.
Koi Sushi, 502 State St., raised the attention of the city’s Building Inspection division after tearing down a wall of the neighboring vacant space without the appropriate city approvals and permits in order to expand the restaurant’s seating area.
Though the City Council voted in June not to renew the establishment’s license, the Council granted a license with conditions after city officials confirmed the restaurant was returned to its original condition.
“I will try my very best to maintain my business,” owner Laura Garden said through a translator. “I will never abuse alcohol. I promise you that.”
The conditions on the license prohibits Koi Sushi from selling alcohol past 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and later than 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Food is required to be served at all times and make up at least half of sales.
Ald. Ledell Zellers, District 2, did not object to the license due to the conditions placed on it.
“I really do not believe that it contributes to the problem in that area,” Zellers said.
Soglin vetoed the license, citing public safety concerns related to alcohol. He left the meeting before the Council voted but said his position remains unchanged.
“If we are concerned about public safety, if we are concerned about mounting law enforcement costs, issuing a license that brings no public value, but great public liability, does not make sense,” Soglin said in his veto message.
He also said in the message that the owner’s actions demonstrates a lack of concern for city ordinances and that “compliance is only obtained under severe pressure.” Additionally, Soglin said greater alcohol density leads to increased costs for public safety.
“The cost of patrols in the hours around bar time is exorbitant,” Soglin said. “Adding more liquor outlets to the area, even if they close early, makes no sense.”