For the second time, the Madison City Council on Tuesday denied a $600,000 payment to the developer of Judge Doyle Square in exchange for the rights to own and build part of the private development.
The major development planned for two downtown blocks that currently hold the Madison Municipal Building (Block 88) and Government East Garage (Block 105) — known as Judge Doyle Square — will bring a hotel, apartments, retail and commercial space and a new public parking garage.
Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, opposed the payment and fears getting the city stuck in a pattern of expensive payments and litigation.
“This is a really bad deal, and I hope we have the guts to say no to it,” Ahrens said.
Mayor Paul Soglin has previously expressed confidence in the developer, Beitler Real Estate, to follow through on the project. Project manager George Austin said the proposed resolution is a way to keep the timeline of the project moving forward.
Beitler, based out of Chicago, is partnering with the city to complete the project. The relationship has hit several rocky patches along the way stemming from disagreements over the timeline for the private part of the project.
Beitler filed — and later dropped — a lawsuit in July, claiming that the city “unilaterally seized” the podium. In May, the City Council approved an additional $11 million after the developer said the apartment component of the project was getting too expensive.
On a 14-6 vote Tuesday, the City Council rejected the proposed changes to its agreement with Beitler. A similar motion failed to gain the necessary 11 votes when the Council took up the matter Oct. 30.
Ald. Steve King, District 7, requested reconsideration of allocating the additional funds. He — along with Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5 — was allowed to request a re-vote because they were absent from the Oct. 30 meeting.
The amended development agreement would give the city the legal right to build and own what would have been the private portion of the development — retail space, private parking and a structural component that are collectively called the podium — in exchange for $600,000.
It would also have moved up the timeframe for Beitler to start construction of the hotel on Block 105 no later than 18 months — instead of 24 months — after the city completes the podium. Additionally, the developer must start construction on Block 88 no later than 30 months after the city completes the podium.
Under the amended agreement, Beitler would also have been required to file for a building permit for the Block 105 hotel as a condition of the demolition of Government East.
Alds. Michael Tierney, District 16; Zach Wood, District 8; Samba Baldeh, District 17; Sheri Carter, District 14; Maurice Cheeks, District 10; and Steve King, District 7, voted in favor of the amended development agreement.
In a change from the Oct. 30 meeting, Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; Matt Phair, District 20; Allen Arntsen, District 13; Keith Furman, District 19; and Mike Verveer, District 4, changed their votes and did not support the amended development agreement.
“The way I look at this is we agree to build the podium, they took us to court. They pulled (the lawsuit) and they said they want $600,00 because of the delay it caused. Now they want to move the delay up six months,” Phair said. “It never seemed like the right developer treating us and the city with respect.”
Verveer first voted in favor Tuesday, but changed his vote following the roll call. By doing so, his prevailing vote makes him eligible to call for reconsideration. He said Tuesday night he plans to call for reconsideration at the Council's Nov. 20 meeting.
Since 2013, the city has invested $313,551 into consulting services, $166,896 in staff charges, $47,116 in legal services (with up to $100,000 authorized) and $1.5 million in developer fees to Beitler.