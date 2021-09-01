Madison City Council OKs setting up alternative site for Reindahl Park encampment

With conditions "unsafe" at a sprawling encampment on the Far East Side, city staff can immediately begin work on setting up an alternative camping site for unsheltered homeless people under a state of emergency declaration passed Tuesday by the Madison City Council.
The council unanimously approved a plan sponsored by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and six council members to transform city-owned land on the Southeast Side into a campground for people experiencing homelessness. Under the emergency declaration, the 1.8-acre site at 3202 Dairy Drive could serve up to 30 individuals.
The work, which could involve installing utilities, building temporary shelter structures and contracting with a social service provider to operate the campground, will be funded by $2 million in federal coronavirus relief money.
While the emergency declaration will expedite the process of setting up Dairy Drive, community development director Jim O'Keefe said the new campground might not be ready until mid- to late-October.
And the plan doesn't include a hard end date to close the encampment in Reindahl, which was an ask of several residents during public comment Tuesday and something the area's representative, Ald. Gary Halverson, attempted to include in a failed amendment.
City staff, campers and homelessness outreach workers, though, are tasked with creating a "safety plan" for campers and park users by Sept. 20 that "can help bring an end to the use of Reindahl Park as an encampment."
Brenda Konkel, a longtime advocate for the homeless, said she applauds the effort, but believes the Dairy Drive location will be a "huge setup for disappointment." She said the isolated location, which is in an industrial area, is a lengthy walk or bus ride to grocery stores, convenience stores and The Beacon — a day resource center on the Isthmus.
Since an attempt stalled in early May to clear the encampment in Reindahl, 1818 Portage Road — one of two sites initially designated for temporary camping at the onset of the pandemic — the camp has grown to 40 to 60 people living in tents, make-shift structures and vehicles.
Konkel said the latest survey identified 67 people living in the park.
O'Keefe said Dairy Drive will not be the "sole solution" to bring the encampment at Reindahl to an end. The city is exploring a second site for another 30 people, he said.
Reindahl has provided a place to live for people experiencing homelessness, including those who feel unsafe in the traditional shelter system, but has also resulted in hundreds of complaints, fights, a stabbing, and reports of drug and sex trafficking in the park.
The state of emergency, which expires Dec. 31, requires city staff to work toward getting Dairy Drive in compliance with state and local regulations, including land use and zoning changes the City Council approved Tuesday to allow for camping and smaller shelters in certain settings in the city.
Hoyt School
In other action, the City Council unanimously rejected an appeal by neighbors of a former elementary school on the Near West Side school to convert the building into the new home of Capital High.
Supporters of the appeal contended Hoyt School, 3802 Regent St., is not an appropriate location to consolidate the Madison School District's alternative high school, which is currently split between two locations. They argue the neighborhood doesn't have the infrastructure to handle an expected increase in parking and traffic congestion.
Ald. Christian Albouras, 20th District, said he understands the concerns but doesn't believe they outweigh the "great work this school will be doing."
Capital High students are expected to move into the school in fall of 2023. The $6 million renovation of the building was included in the School District's successful $317 million facilities referendum last year. The failed appeal challenged the Plan Commission's decision in July to grant conditional use permits to renovate Hoyt School, which is currently used by Madison School and Community Recreation.
Principal Quinn Craugh said the school has received an outpouring of support from Hoyt School neighbors and residents from across Madison for the new site.
"I think this is a building that is only going to enhance the value of homes in this neighborhood," Craugh said. "I think that our students are going to enhance the value of this neighborhood by bringing in their energy and their creativity."
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously shelved a proposed ban on amplified music at popular outdoor "streateries" within 100 feet of a building that includes housing. Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, made the motion to kill his own proposal, which was initially spurred by resident complaints, and said he hopes to have larger conversations about the future of the city's streatery program.