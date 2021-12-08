Madison City Council OKs Downtown project with some beds for low-income students

The Madison City Council signed off Tuesday on a large luxury student housing project fronting the 300 block of State Street, which would reserve more than 100 beds for low-income UW-Madison students, after a petition that would have made it more difficult to pass failed to gain enough valid signatures.
Council members approved zoning changes for Core Spaces' 10-story building with 386 units, 23,229 square feet of commercial space, green roofs, terraces, a pool, fitness room and other amenities. Dubbed Oliv Madison, the project will occupy a majority of the block bounded by State, West Gorham, North Broom and West Johnson streets.
"I do believe there is a lot to like about this proposal," said Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the project area. "But it is also important to acknowledge there is not overwhelming support perhaps by all corners of the Downtown community."
The zoning changes passed on a 16-3 vote with Alds. Juliana Bennett, Nikki Conklin and Jael Currie voting against.
Bennett, who represents the campus-area 8th District, said luxury apartments harm students by driving up all rental prices in surrounding areas. She argued the price of the low-cost beds, which are a percentage discount of market-rate beds, could quickly rise if the developer boosts rent.
"When I have constituents telling me they do not support this — even with the low-cost component — I cannot in good confidence support these zoning changes," Bennett said.
Chicago-based Core Spaces is known to build luxury campus housing across the country. Its other projects in Madison include The Hub, a 313-unit building at 437 N. Frances St. that opened in 2015, and The James, a 366-unit building at 432 W. Gorham St. that opened in 2017.
Construction on Oliv Madison is anticipated to begin in the spring with an opening scheduled for fall 2024. It will replace buildings at 341 State St., 317-321 W. Gorham St. and 322 W. Johnson St.
Project petition
On Monday, the city received a "protest petition" against the project, which if valid could have delayed a vote and required a three-fourths majority to pass — the 16 supporters would have been enough to clear the hurdle. But the petition was found invalid by failing to gather signatures from at least 20% of the registered voters living a certain distance for the project property
Of the 27 people who signed the protest petition, the city was able to verify four as valid signers, or 0.6% of the registered voters around the project property, according to a memo sent Tuesday by Planning Division director Heather Stouder.
Elisabeth McDonald, a UW-Madison student who filed the protest petition, said the cumbersome process of collecting valid signatures is made more difficult by the transient nature of students living Downtown, meaning many who voted in past elections no longer live in the area. She said she also had to find a public notary to provide services for free to gather notarized signatures.
McDonald also started an online petition against the project, which argues State Street doesn't need "another monstrous luxury high-rise building" and casts doubt on how affordable the low-cost beds actually will be.
Last month, the council passed an agreement with Core Spaces for the developer to reserve 112 of the 1,101 beds in the building for low-income students, which will be rented to them at 40% less than the market rate. The developer will work with UW-Madison's Office of Financial Aid to determine students who qualify for the marked-down beds.
Several speakers Tuesday called the agreement "groundbreaking," and something they'd like to see other developers replicate in the city.
While Oliv Madison is proposed to be two stories taller than what a Downtown height map calls for the area, Verveer said the low-cost bed agreement, which will be in place for at least 30 years, helps alleviate concerns about the added height.
Oliv Madison will have unit sizes ranging from "micro" to five bedrooms. The spots for low-income students will be located in two-bedroom units that have two beds per room. The project, which includes 211 parking stalls and spots for bicycles and mopeds, will be three stories along State Street before stepping back and rising higher.
The council also supported Tuesday changes making it easier to construct backyard cottages and "granny flats" on owner-occupied, single-family home properties. The changes make so-called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, a permitted use rather than a conditional use, allowing homeowners to forgo an often lengthy approval process with unpredictable outcomes.
In other action, declawing a cat will be prohibited in Madison after the council approved an ordinance prohibiting such procedures.
Virtual meetings to continue
The City Council is likely to keep meeting via Zoom through next spring after a motion by council President Syed Abbas to return to in-person in February failed.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, put forward a different proposal to keep the online meeting format as the default for every meeting through the end of May. It passed on a 13-6 vote. He noted the council can change its mind and conduct an in-person meeting with at least a two-week notice.
Those in support of staying online cited the emerging omicron variant of the coronavirus, which scientists are still trying to determine if it's more contagious, causes more severe illness, or is more resistant to vaccines or previous infection.
"The default should be safety," Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, said. "I don't think it's wise for us to do anything that puts us back in the same room when public health officials are suggesting otherwise."
Abbas said gathering in person helps build a culture among the 20 council members and makes it easier to collaborate. Both supporters and opponents to returning to in-person meetings said they want to see a remote option for public comment continue whenever the council returns to its chambers.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was one of the most vocal supporters of reintroducing in-person meetings. She said the past year and a half of an online format, which Rhodes-Conway said was necessary at the start of the pandemic but had outlived its usefulness, has been "incredibly detrimental to our functioning as a body."
"This virus is not going anywhere, and the sad fact is that every single one of us has to figure out how to live with this virus for the rest of our lives," Rhodes-Conway said. "It's time to start figuring out what that means and how we function not on a short-term emergency basis but on a long-term, living-with-the-virus basis, and I think that it is detrimental enough to the function of this body — and frankly to the city — that we have to find a way to start meeting in person."