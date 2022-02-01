 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MADISON | LAKE MONONA

Madison City Council OKs design challenge for Lake Monona waterfront

  • 0
Lake Monona - Capital City Trail

Bicyclists use the Capital City Trail along the Lake Monona shoreline. The city's coming design competition includes the John Nolen Drive causeway, which now features a path shared by pedestrians and cyclists.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Madison City Council signed off Tuesday on a design competition to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront in the Downtown area.

While grand ideas for the waterfront have been floated for decades, the competition will task three design teams with developing a master plan for a 1.7-mile stretch of the shoreline between Williamson Street and Olin Park.

The designers should consider how to connect Downtown to Lake Monona, increase physical and visual access to the lake, improve water quality and aquatic habitat, celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural contribution to the city, and preserve the lake's cultural history from the Ho-Chunk Nation to present, according to a competition proposal.

The project area includes 17 acres of parkland, including Law Park in Downtown, the John Nolen Drive causeway and the northern part of Olin Park.

Three designers will be selected through a request for qualifications process after which each is set to receive $75,000 to draft a master plan. The winning team — to be recommended by a 13-member ad hoc committee — would then receive a contract up to $200,000 to further refine the plan.

People are also reading…

The goal is to have a master plan selected by Sept. 1, 2023. Private donations of $112,500 partly cover the cost of the competition.

Bus rapid transit

In other action Tuesday, the City Council approved a construction manager for the $160 million bus rapid transit line slated to roughly run from East Towne to West Towne.

The city can now enter into a three-year, $5.4 million contract with national architecture and consulting firm HNTB Corp. Largely federally funded, the east-west BRT route is expected to be constructed in 2023 and 2024. 

Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said HNTB's responsibilities will include construction inspection, regulatory compliance, outreach to residents and tenants of properties along the construction route, and inspection of the long, articulated buses needed for BRT, among other roles.

The expectation is the project will go out for bid by the end of the year, Stuehrenberg said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics