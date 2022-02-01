Madison City Council OKs design challenge for Lake Monona waterfront

The Madison City Council signed off Tuesday on a design competition to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront in the Downtown area.
While grand ideas for the waterfront have been floated for decades, the competition will task three design teams with developing a master plan for a 1.7-mile stretch of the shoreline between Williamson Street and Olin Park.
The designers should consider how to connect Downtown to Lake Monona, increase physical and visual access to the lake, improve water quality and aquatic habitat, celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural contribution to the city, and preserve the lake's cultural history from the Ho-Chunk Nation to present, according to a competition proposal.
The project area includes 17 acres of parkland, including Law Park in Downtown, the John Nolen Drive causeway and the northern part of Olin Park.
Three designers will be selected through a request for qualifications process after which each is set to receive $75,000 to draft a master plan. The winning team — to be recommended by a 13-member ad hoc committee — would then receive a contract up to $200,000 to further refine the plan.
The city can now enter into a three-year, $5.4 million contract with national architecture and consulting firm HNTB Corp. Largely federally funded, the east-west BRT route is expected to be constructed in 2023 and 2024.
Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said HNTB's responsibilities will include construction inspection, regulatory compliance, outreach to residents and tenants of properties along the construction route, and inspection of the long, articulated buses needed for BRT, among other roles.
The expectation is the project will go out for bid by the end of the year, Stuehrenberg said.
Madison for the first time is sharing concepts for a $16.1 million, 16,000-square-foot "Imagination Center" that will combine a new library, park pavilion and other services at Reindahl Park on the Far East Side.
The city's first legal tiny shelter encampment on the Southeast Side has provided roughly 30 homeless people safe refuge from the elements, connections to key services, and already for some, a path to permanent housing.
From a new name to a mix of golf and host of other public uses, the reimagined Glenway Golf Park on the West Side will be like no other course in Madison or most places.
Bicyclists use the Capital City Trail along the Lake Monona shoreline. The city's coming design competition includes the John Nolen Drive causeway, which now features a path shared by pedestrians and cyclists.