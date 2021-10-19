Madison City Council OKs $5.75M for 3 housing projects with majority lower-cost units

Madison is slated to deliver $5.75 million next year to help three developers construct housing projects that would include 208 lower-cost units.
The City Council on Tuesday backed contributing to the three projects, which have combined costs of $64.3 million and would deliver a total of 252 units. The city money comes from the Affordable Housing Fund, which was established in 2015 as a way to maintain and grow the lower-cost housing stock.
The money also helps developers secure federal low-income housing tax credits.
A majority of the housing units would be for people making no more than 60% of Dane County's median income, or $55,680 for a family of three. The award amounts and projects are:
- $1.85 million for Gorman & Co.'s $23.4 million proposal to convert Madison Plaza Hotel, 3841 E. Washington Ave., into housing with all 105 units for those with lower incomes.
- $2.3 million for MSP Real Estate's $23.6 million Near West Side project to build 79 units, including 62 lower-cost units, at 2208 University Ave.
- $1.6 million for Odessa Affordable Housing to construct 68 units, including 41 lower-cost ones, on the North Side at 1802-1818 Packers Ave. and 2102 Schlimgen Ave.
In other action, the council also approved approximately $4 million for 11 nonprofits to provide homeless services. The money is a mix of federal and local dollars, which are broken up into one-time and recurring amounts, and is slated to fund 15 programs.
The recipients and allocation amounts are: Catalyst for Change, $328,000; Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, $51,850; Friends of the State Street Family, $45,000; Housing Initiatives, $30,000; MACH OneHealth, $249,400; Porchlight, $1.8 million; Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health, $301,000; Tellurian, $75,000; The Road Home Dane County, $90,000; The Salvation Army Dane County, $329,700; YWAC of Madison, $150,000; Tenant Resource Center, $395,635; and Metro Milwaukee Fair Housing Council/Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison, $43,000.
Public comment periods at City Council meetings could also be shorter going forward. The council supported reducing the speaking limit for specific items required to have a public hearing, such as liquor license applications and rezoning proposals, from five minutes to three minutes.
Three-minute limits have already applied to other agenda items residents can speak on but aren't specifically listed for public hearings. Ald. Juliana Bennett opposed the change, and Alds. Nikki Conklin and Lindsay Lemmer were absent.
The council also acted on an agreement to lease rent-free the former town of Madison fire station on Fish Hatchery Road for up to two years to continue fire and EMS services as the city renovates an existing fire station on West Badger Road.