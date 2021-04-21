Madison City Council narrowly votes to move parking enforcement out of police department

Wrapped up in the debate over reimagining law enforcement, Madison’s City Council voted Tuesday to move the job of parking enforcement out of the police department and to the parking utility.

The move changes some logistics of the job of parking enforcement officers, who are unarmed civilian employees, and transfers additional parking enforcement costs to the city’s parking utility.

“I believe strongly that the parking enforcement officers don’t belong as part of our police department,” said Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, who sponsored the resolution.

“I truly believe we need to continue to reimagine public safety and this is certainly a step along that way.”

But he also noted that making changes to bring about better outcomes will likely cost more money, though the full amount is currently unknown.

Unanswered questions about cost, existing information sharing between the two agencies and concerns from employees about how this will affect their day-to-day job were sticking points for opponents of the proposal.