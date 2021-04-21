Madison City Council narrowly votes to move parking enforcement out of police department

Wrapped up in the debate over reimagining law enforcement, Madison’s City Council voted Tuesday to move the job of parking enforcement out of the police department and to the parking utility.
The move changes some logistics of the job of parking enforcement officers, who are unarmed civilian employees, and transfers additional parking enforcement costs to the city’s parking utility.
“I believe strongly that the parking enforcement officers don’t belong as part of our police department,” said Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, who sponsored the resolution.
“I truly believe we need to continue to reimagine public safety and this is certainly a step along that way.”
But he also noted that making changes to bring about better outcomes will likely cost more money, though the full amount is currently unknown.
Unanswered questions about cost, existing information sharing between the two agencies and concerns from employees about how this will affect their day-to-day job were sticking points for opponents of the proposal.
“Throughout the dialogue, I didn’t hear that this was going to make our communities safer,’ ald. Brian Benford, District 6, said. “I didn't hear that we were going to save lots of money down the road. I just heard lots of questions.”
Ultimately, the council, eight members of which were sworn for the first time earlier in the day, narrowly adopted the resolution passed on a 11-8 vote.
Madison’s 2021 budget called for the operational transfer of parking enforcement from the police department to the parking division by March 31, 2020, pending the results of a study. Based on the study, the transfer is expected to occur before the end of 2023.
Last year a majority of the costs — about $3.2 million — associated with parking enforcement were moved to the parking division while the MPD continued to oversee the enforcement service, according to Transportation Director Tom Lynch.
City staff will now figure out where and how to house parking enforcement staff and vehicles. The transfer would result in additional operational and capital spending for the parking division, according to the study, that includes software, licensing costs and facility rental fees.
Council President Syed Abbas, who represents District 12, said he could not support the transfer without knowing specifics about the financial repercussions.
Voting yes on the measure were Alds. Patrick Heck, Lindsay Lemmer, Arvina Martin, Regina Vidaver, Juliana Bennett, Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie, Tag Evers, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Grant Foster, Keith Furman.
Voting no: Alds. Charles Myadze, Mike Verveer, Syed Abbas, Christian Albouras, Brian Benford, Sheri Carter, Gary Halverson, Barbara Harrington-McKinney.
Excused: Nasra Wehelie.
Staff concerns
Madison’s parking enforcement services have historically been performed by civilian employees of the Madison Police Department within its traffic and specialized services section.
The parking enforcement unit has 31 full-time permanent employees, who are mostly assigned to one of six police district locations. Three management positions have work spaces in the City-County building.
Parking enforcement officers who spoke at the meeting expressed concerns about feeling less safe to do their job if they’re not housed within the MPD and potential lack of information without access to police databases.
“We are parking enforcement officers,” said Aileen Seymour, who’s done the job for 10 years. “We are here for the community, and we would appreciate your support in not just making a move to shake things up.”
Parking enforcement officers provide services seven days a week between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. with additional hourly workers in the winter to address winter parking violations. Madison police officers are responsible for addressing parking related calls for service overnight.
With the transfer from the MPD to the Parking Division, parking enforcers would not have full access to records in databases that police officers utilize and would join a separate system to access information, according to the study. They would also maintain radio access that may be more limited.
Enforcers would maintain authority to issue citations and tow for parking violations, ticket for ADA parking violations and enforce scofflaws and impound vehicles, according to the report. They would no longer be able to perform law enforcement related activities such as stolen cars, wanted vehicles and missing persons.
“We need to do more work on behalf of those affected employees,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said.
