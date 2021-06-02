Madison City Council narrowly adopts zoning changes aimed at boosting housing stock

After a lengthy and dense debate, the Madison City Council narrowly adopted late Tuesday a slate of zoning changes intended to boost the city's supply of much-needed, multi-family housing — a move some worry could stymie neighborhood input and doesn't tackle the city's lack of low-cost housing.

The council voted 11-9 to approve zoning changes meant to streamline the development of small- and medium-scale housing options in certain zoning districts by making the approval process easier. Backers said the changes are needed to fill the existing and future needs of an already tight housing market.

"We have a very serious supply problem here," said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who sponsored the changes with several council members. "We are not building enough to deal with the problem we already have much less to keep up with population growth."

But opponents on the council viewed the changes as lackluster, feared they catered more toward developers, and criticized a new approval process that could lessen resident feedback.

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said the council is united in developing low-cost housing and preventing gentrification, but he argued to delay any zoning changes until an entire "package and strategy" on housing can be put together.