Madison City Council names new chief of staff

After a lengthy search, the Madison City Council has selected Karen Kapusta-Pofahl as its second ever chief of staff.

The chief of staff manages the Council Office, ensuring support for 20 council members and serves as liaison between the council and the Mayor's Office, city staff, and the public. Before accepting the position, Kapusta-Pofahl worked as the legislative analyst in the Council Office, where she conducted policy research and carried out special projects.

"I have seen Dr. Kapusta-Pofahl's hard work in action and I am impressed by her dedication to the city and strong work ethic. She will be a great addition to the team," council President Syed Abbas said.

The council's first chief of staff, Kwasi Obeng, was hired in January 2018 and left in November 2020.

Kapusta-Pofahl holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and women’s studies from the UW-Madison; a master's degree in women’s studies from Texas Woman’s University; a master's degree in public administration from the University of Kansas; and a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Minnesota.

She begins the new position on Monday. A formal resolution for her appointment will be introduced to the council on April 19. The salary for the position is $125,000.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.