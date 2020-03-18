Madison City Council moves to scale back local government work during pandemic

The city’s role in providing an emergency response to COVID-19 and long-term recovery measures will be a marathon and not a sprint, Rhodes-Conway said to members of the Common Council Executive Committee ahead of the City Council’s meeting.

“This thing is going to reshape our economy. It’s going to reshape our service delivery at the city, and it’s going to reshape our entire city,” Rhodes-Conway said. We need to think about that in the long term.”

Rhodes-Conway said her office is solely focused on responding to the coronavirus pandemic and has dropped other policy priorities.

“It is my sincere hope that in a matter of weeks or maybe months that we will start to be able to take some things off pause and start to have things moving again through the city,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Also at the meeting, a resolution that would allow Madison police to work in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention in July was adopted on the consent agenda without discussion. The resolution authorized the sighting of an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities.

