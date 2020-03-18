Madison City Council moves to scale back local government work during pandemic

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread through the community, Madison’s local government will be operating on a more limited level following the City Council’s decision to cancel some committee meetings.
Alders also adopted an ordinance change on Tuesday that allows them to attend meetings by phone or the internet during an officially declared emergency.
“For us to be thinking that for the next couple of months at least, that we should not be operating in a very, very narrow way as a city government, is really kidding ourselves,” Council President Shiva Bidar said at an in-person meeting of the City Council Tuesday.
Though the meeting occurred just hours after Gov. Tony Evers announced restrictions that keep public gatherings at a maximum of 10 people, state and local government facilities are exempted from the governor’s orders.
The measures, which alders adopted on voice votes, drew criticism and concern from some over what the city is prioritizing and how quickly it is acting in creating ordinances during a public health emergency.
Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, proposed referring the ordinance on cancelling committees to a future Common Council Executive Committee. He described the City Council and the numerous boards, commissions and committees as the “foundation” of local government.
“I feel very strongly that we need to prioritize this and we need to set a clear direction that we need to be able to get to a place where we’re having a much broader array of meetings,” Foster said. “We can’t limit it to just four or five meetings that meet on an ongoing basis.”
Under the changes, the city can cancel all committee meetings, except for those that are designated. In a March 15 memo all alders, Bidar and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that the City Council should still meet because it is the “final and official” actor on a majority of city business.
The goal is for the City Council to meet remotely beginning March 31.
The following groups, at minimum, will continue to meet regularly:
- Common Council Executive Committee
- Finance Committee
- Alcohol License Review Committee
- Plan Commission
- Police & Fire Commission
- Board of Public Works
City leaders expect the Downtown Coordinating Committee’s meeting March 19 and the March 30 meeting of the Transportation Policy and Planning Board to continue as scheduled to prevent the delay of funding applications.
Many public information or neighborhood meetings that occur before city business like development projects typically occur. During the pandemic response, they will most likely not be happening.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, shared concerns about the message that the city is sending to the public in terms of what it values. For example, bodies that allocate funding for homeless services are not meeting, but a development project could move forward.
“What counts as important city business and what just gets thrown to the side for an unknown period of time?” Rummel said. “We’re in a crisis, but some things can’t wait.”
Rhodes-Conway acknowledged the imperfect language of the ordinances and said she would support future actions to either amend or repeal these measures. She asked for alders to consider the capacity of city staff, which is stretched thin as Madison reacts to the pandemic.
“We just need the ability now to make it clear that we’re putting a pause to everything,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The city’s role in providing an emergency response to COVID-19 and long-term recovery measures will be a marathon and not a sprint, Rhodes-Conway said to members of the Common Council Executive Committee ahead of the City Council’s meeting.
“This thing is going to reshape our economy. It’s going to reshape our service delivery at the city, and it’s going to reshape our entire city,” Rhodes-Conway said. We need to think about that in the long term.”
Rhodes-Conway said her office is solely focused on responding to the coronavirus pandemic and has dropped other policy priorities.
“It is my sincere hope that in a matter of weeks or maybe months that we will start to be able to take some things off pause and start to have things moving again through the city,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Also at the meeting, a resolution that would allow Madison police to work in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention in July was adopted on the consent agenda without discussion. The resolution authorized the sighting of an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities.
