Madison City Council moves to prevent 'involuntary' use of plastic straws in restaurants

Restaurants in Madison will no longer be allowed to make drinks with plastic straws or stir sticks unless staff specifically ask dine-in customers if they would like them.
On a near unanimous voice vote Tuesday, Madison’s City Council adopted an ordinance that aims to prevent the involuntary use of single-use plastic.
“We need to reduce the production. We need to reduce the use. We have to go to the core of the problem,” Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, said.
The ordinance does not prohibit a restaurant from providing plastic straws and stir sticks to customers getting their orders to go or making these implements available for dine-in customers to use voluntarily. It also does not prohibit the restaurant from providing a straw when a dine-in customer asks for one.
Also, the ordinance does not prevent restaurants from preparing drinks with straws or sticks made from materials other than plastic, such as paper.
What it does to is keep a restaurant staff person from automatically handing out plastic straws with beverages. In effect, the change the ordinance creates is small, with some arguing it is a “feel good” measure.
“It’s certainly not going to stop people from getting straws,” District 19 Ald. Keith Furman, the only to vote against the ordinance, said. “It’s certainly not going to stop people from seeing straws.”
But some say that the soft language is enough to alter consumption habits.
“Just having this on the books, regardless of enforcement, will absolutely lead to change in practices in terms of what restaurants are doing and how they’re handling it,” Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said.
Furman also raised concerns over how the city will enforce the ordinance, saying that the issue at hand is enforcing changes in the behavior of employees at restaurants and not of a ban. Abbas said he would be working with the mayor’s office over the next three months before the ordinance takes effect to work on a plan for enforcement.
Still, those in support of the ordinance argue that actions at the local level can spur wider change. Abbas said Madison must consider the environmental and health concerns of plastic substances that take about 200 years to decompose building up in landfills and in oceans.
You have free articles remaining.
“The smaller actions, which we are taking today, a right step, can have a bigger impact globally,” Abbas said. “This is the vision.”
Jared Schumacher, chair of the Madison chapter of the Climate Reality Project, spoke in favor of the ordinance, though he would have liked to see stronger language about patrons requesting straws.
“Asking for a straw is tantamount for asking for a fork at a restaurant,” Schumacher said. “It will be a step in the right direction, albeit a baby step.”
Much of the more dramatic changes involving single-use plastic have been banned by the state, which prohibits municipalities from regulating the use of containers like grocery bags.
Madison’s plastic straw ordinance has been in the works since last summer. After hearing from the Disability Rights Commission, the drafters of the ordinance changed the language to specifically allow restaurant operators to offer dine-in customers plastic straws instead of waiting for patrons to request them.
The city “recognizes the importance of balancing the purpose of this ordinance with the needs of individuals with disabilities who may depend on plastic straws to consume beverages,” according to the ordinance.
Restaurants violating the ordinance will be fined $25 for a first-time offense. The ordinance will take effect in three months to give restaurants time to implement any changes that may be required to be compliant.
Police chief honoring resolution
Also Tuesday, the City Council tabled a resolution honoring former police chief Mike Koval. Ald. Barbara Harrington McKinney, District 1, moved forward with placing the resolution on file at the request of Koval.
“It is his belief that the efforts of the entire MPD are what makes the department effective at serving the community,” Harrington-McKinney said in an email to all alders Monday. “It is for this reason he does not wish to be singled out.”
In an email to all alders Tuesday, Harrington-McKinney said she was in communication with West District Capt. Tim Patton and Acting Chief Vic Wahl prior to moving forward with the resolution.
“My action was because I believed it to be the right thing to do,” Harrington-McKinney said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.