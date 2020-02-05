Madison City Council moves to prevent 'involuntary' use of plastic straws in restaurants

But some say that the soft language is enough to alter consumption habits.

“Just having this on the books, regardless of enforcement, will absolutely lead to change in practices in terms of what restaurants are doing and how they’re handling it,” Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said.

Furman also raised concerns over how the city will enforce the ordinance, saying that the issue at hand is enforcing changes in the behavior of employees at restaurants and not of a ban. Abbas said he would be working with the mayor’s office over the next three months before the ordinance takes effect to work on a plan for enforcement.

Still, those in support of the ordinance argue that actions at the local level can spur wider change. Abbas said Madison must consider the environmental and health concerns of plastic substances that take about 200 years to decompose building up in landfills and in oceans.

“The smaller actions, which we are taking today, a right step, can have a bigger impact globally,” Abbas said. “This is the vision.”

Jared Schumacher, chair of the Madison chapter of the Climate Reality Project, spoke in favor of the ordinance, though he would have liked to see stronger language about patrons requesting straws.