Madison City Council members want to ban police from using tear gas, mace, projectiles

In the wake of clashes between Madison police and protesters following the death of a Minneapolis man, City Council members are proposing that police be banned from using tear gas, mace and projectiles such as sponge tip rounds to control crowds.
Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the department opposes sudden moves to prohibit non-lethal measures but welcomes study of the police response to protests and alternative ways to deescalate situations and control a large-scale, violent crowd.
Recent moves to remove police School Resource Officers from Madison schools and the new council proposals, particularly those that could be enacted with no time for thorough study, show that "right now, there's no room for reasonable, fact-based discussion on topics that have to do with police," he said, adding that quick decisions to hamstring police could complicate the ongoing search for a permanent police chief.
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, who represents the campus-area 8th District, plans to introduce an ordinance Tuesday that would prohibit Madison police officers while on duty from using tear gas, mace, pepper mace, pepper gas or projectile devices such as rubber bullets as crowd-control measures. The limitations would also apply to any officers employed by another law enforcement agency responding to a request for help from Madison.
Prestigiacomo is also proposing an ordinance that would prohibit the Police Department from obtaining equipment and supplies through a federal program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire military property such as night vision equipment, rifles, flashlights, respirator masks and first aid kits.
Separately, Alds. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, Shiva Bidar, 5th District, and Keith Furman, 19th District, are offering a resolution requesting a study of alternatives to tear gas and prohibiting the use of tear gas, starting on Nov. 17.
The proposals will be referred to city committees and decided by the council at a later date.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not comment on specific proposals but said she's asked the City Attorney’s Office and Public Safety Review Committee to review the department's use-of-force policies.
"There is a legitimate conversation to be had about what methods are appropriate under what circumstances, but it has to be done in a thoughtful and comprehensive way" the mayor said. "Chief Wahl has also requested that the Quattrone Center, at the University of Pennsylvania law school, do an independent review of MPD’s response to the events of late May. That review will be an excellent resource to inform any public policy response."
Prestigiacomo and Furman could not be immediately reached.
Days of confrontation, violence
On the early evening of May 30, five days after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Madison erupted in protests just like other cities across the country. Madison police and other officers began using tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters on State Street after some in the crowd looted Goodman’s Jewelers and were throwing small rocks, water bottles and soda bottles at police officers in riot gear.
Then, for a second night, hundreds of protesters clashed with police Downtown after a city-imposed curfew failed to prevent a repeat of the chaos that followed peaceful daytime demonstrations.
On June 1, protest was peaceful with no visible police presence until about 1 a.m. when a group of around 400 to 500 protesters camped at the intersection of State Street and Capitol Square. A group peeled off and began looting State Street stores, so police formed a line and marched down the street, throwing tear gas at the looters and using pepper spray on a few of them.
Wahl has told the council that 19 officers were injured in the early days of the protests.
Prestigiacomo's proposed ordinance on force says the police can't use:
- Tear gas, the active ingredient of which is either Chloroacetophenone or o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile.
- Other chemical agents commonly known as mace, pepper mace or pepper gas.
- Impact projectile devices, including 40mm sponge rounds and small beanbags.
The proposal offers no other details.
Wahl called the proposal impractical and unrealistic. "It doesn't reflect any understanding of the tools we need to do our job to deal with a large-scale, violent crowd," he said. "What would you have us do? There isn't anything other than leaving. We'd be very concerned."
Prestigiacomo's other proposal would prohibit the Madison Police Department from obtaining any property from the federal Defense Logistics Agency under the National Defense Authorization Act's 1033 Program.
The proposal, Wahl said, is "shortsighted" and doesn't seem to understand the equipment they receive and how the the city saves hundreds of thousands of dollars on items "absolutely critical to do our job."
The program, he said, has allowed the department to acquire a supply of N95 face masks in recent years that have been invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic, mundane things like flashlights, and some big-ticket items like robotics that allow police to minimize the risk of direct encounters. Many think of big armored vehicles, but the department has long done away with the military vehicle it acquired and replaced it with a civilian model, he said.
Second resolution targets tear gas
The resolution offered by Heck, Bidar and Furman, which notes broad concern about the use and health impacts of tear gas, said the council "is committed to support deescalation alternatives to the use of tear gas," and that starting on Nov. 17, the council prohibits the use and purchase of tear gas by Madison police or any other city department or entity.
The proposal asks the Police Department to submit a study by Oct. 20 that includes a history of its tear gas usage from 1990 and to explore alternatives.
The resolution focuses on the weapon used by police that caused the greatest concern and gives the Police Department time to study options, Heck said.
"We are reacting to the events of May and June when tear gas was used," Heck said. "We're also concerned about how those events unfolded and are not necessarily convinced the use of tear gas was appropriate. We want to understand the choices that were made, the options available, and what options available they had considered."
Bidar added, "We heard very strongly from many people, including people in the medical field, that the use of tear gas has very negative impacts."
The resolution asks for a study and delays a ban until the fall because "we want to give the Police Department the opportunity to consider options," Heck said. "We want to explore all deescalation techniques fully and no longer relay on tear gas."
Wahl said he supports a study and that these topics are "perfect for discussion," but is concerned that the resolution already has a date to ban tear gas before study and dialogue have started.
Blocking certain weapons
The council has already moved to block the police from acquiring certain weapons.
On June 16, the council unanimously blocked the department's request to use $50,000 for certain weapons, including projectile launchers that were used against local protesters.
The projectile launchers, which a police spokesman said fire sponge rounds, were used against protesters during the unrest and looting Downtown that occurred on May 30 and 31, Wahl has said.
Prestigiacomo, who proposed the amendment to prevent funding the launchers, said then that "less lethal," which is how police and others describe the weapons, does not always mean non-lethal, and that the department violated its own policies by using the sponge projectiles as a crowd-control measure.
