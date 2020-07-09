Madison City Council members want to ban police from using tear gas, mace, projectiles

Second resolution targets tear gas

The resolution offered by Heck, Bidar and Furman, which notes broad concern about the use and health impacts of tear gas, said the council "is committed to support deescalation alternatives to the use of tear gas," and that starting on Nov. 17, the council prohibits the use and purchase of tear gas by Madison police or any other city department or entity.

The proposal asks the Police Department to submit a study by Oct. 20 that includes a history of its tear gas usage from 1990 and to explore alternatives.

The resolution focuses on the weapon used by police that caused the greatest concern and gives the Police Department time to study options, Heck said.

"We are reacting to the events of May and June when tear gas was used," Heck said. "We're also concerned about how those events unfolded and are not necessarily convinced the use of tear gas was appropriate. We want to understand the choices that were made, the options available, and what options available they had considered."

Bidar added, "We heard very strongly from many people, including people in the medical field, that the use of tear gas has very negative impacts."