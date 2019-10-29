Madison City Council members are seeking to reduce and set an expiration date for Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's controversial proposed $40 vehicle registration fee for city residents.
Ald. Grant Foster is proposing to reduce the fee, also called a wheel tax, from $40 to $35, while Alds. Samba Baldeh and Sheri Carter are proposing that the proposed tax "sunset" and expire on Jan. 31, 2026.
Rhodes-Conway proposed the $40 fee to generate $7.9 million to close a financing gap and improve Metro Transit service -- and particularly advance Bus Rapid Transit -- in her 2020 operating budget. The city's Finance Committee reluctantly recommended approving the $40 fee on Oct. 21, with the full council scheduled to consider the tax at a special meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Late Monday night, Foster, 15th District, sent a memo to the mayor, council colleagues and others voicing his intent to reduce the fee to $35, which would reduce wheel tax revenue by $1.46 million to $6.43 million for next year.
"I've been hearing a lot from my residents and folks around the city about their concern and frustration with the tax," he said Tuesday. "It's a small start. If there's an opportunity to reduce it, we have a responsibility to do it."
Baldeh, 17th District, on Tuesday afternoon circulated the proposed amendment to have the wheel tax expire in 2026. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Council members could also offer other changes to the mayor's proposal at Tuesday's meeting.
Rhodes-Conway could not be reached for comment. But city transportation director Tom Lynch released a memo Tuesday saying that a $1.4 million reduction allocated to Bus Rapid transit, or a sunset provision, could jeopardize the city's application for federal funding for BRT because they undercut required local funding to operate the system.
At the Finance Committee meeting on Oct. 21, Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, had offered an amendment to have the wheel tax sunset at the end of 2021, but the committee members refused saying they didn't want to give residents false hope. At the time, the mayor said saying the wheel tax would be temporary would send "a message that we are willing to lie to our constituents in order to make them feel better."
To balance the budget, Foster is proposing a corresponding $1.31 million cut in operating expenses and using $161,017 in taxing authority under state levy limits that remains after the Finance Committee considered amendments to the mayor's operating budget, which now stands at $340.7 million.
Foster would achieve the $1.31 million cut in operating expenses by shifting $1.05 million in Metro studies from the operating to the capital budget, and delaying the start dates of seven new positions and an initiative to save about $257,000.
The moves would add the $1.05 million in borrowing, but the total $94.7 million in borrowing would still be less than the $96.6 million originally proposed by Rhodes-Conway. In September, the Finance Committee had reduced the mayor's proposed borrowing to $93.7 million.
"I'm not supportive of making drastic cuts to services," Foster said. "I don't feel strangling government is the answer."
For the future, however, the city must examine its finances and seek to have Dane County contribute more to a growing regional transit system, he said.
Finance Committee members had been lukewarm about the registration fee, with a few members saying they couldn't support it but acknowledging that next year's budget necessitates the full $40 tax - which would be the highest in the state and bring the total annual registration fee for Madison residents up to $153 for most cars.
Many council members have said they consider the tax regressive, meaning it hits low-income residents harder than those who are better off. In September 2018, the council rejected a $17 wheel tax proposed by former Mayor Paul Soglin.
The fee, projected to bring in $7.9 million a year, would free up around $3.6 million in property tax revenue to maintain funding for police, fire, library and other basic city services, the mayor has said.
Other revenue from the fee would be used to:
- Start preparations for Bus Rapid Transit, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that Rhodes-Conway hopes to have in place by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic.
- Increase bus service on the city's South and Southwest sides, including adding more night and weekend trips.
- Retain about 32 positions at Metro Transit, the city's bus service.
- Provide 750 free summer youth bus passes.
- Increase the number of free bus passes for low-income residents from 450 to 600.
On Oct. 21, The Finance Committee approved a budget amendment proposed by Council President Shiva Bidar, 5th District, to provide 2,500 $40 gift cards to recipients of federal Women, Infant and Children assistance to offset the proposed wheel tax.
At least one neighborhood organization is making its opposition to the wheel tax – and support for adding police -- explicit.
In a Monday letter to the mayor and council, Orchard Ridge Neighborhood Association leaders say that surveys of residents in the Southwest Side neighborhood showed public safety to be a top concern and that 76% of respondents wanted the city to hire the 31 officers police have said would be necessary to fully staff the department’s patrol needs.
Although the surveys did not ask specifically about the proposed wheel tax, the association’s leaders called it “patently regressive” and “a device that allows you to increase our taxes beyond what is permitted by the state levy limit in order to rush into implementing the (Bus Rapid Transit) proposal.”
The council is holding Tuesday's special session so it can approve the vehicle registration fee by the end of October to prevent losing $550,000 in projected February revenue.
The city has to notify the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at least 90 days before the month that the wheel tax takes effect, so if the council waits until its regular Nov. 5 meeting, the earliest the fee could take effect would be March 1.