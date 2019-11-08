Proposed Madison budget amendments

Fire Department

Add $577,600 for 10 firefighter paramedics to staff an ambulance at Station No. 14 on the Southeast Side, and make $499,432 in cuts in various areas to help offset the expense. Two competing amendments would find the savings in different ways.

Police Department

Competing amendments to add $335,830 ($536,400 annualized) to add six police officers with $343,061 in proposed cuts in various areas to help offset the cost, or $168,000 ($368,200 annualized) to add three officers with a transfer of $45,000 for planning studies from the operating to the capital budget to help offset the cost.

Direct appropriations

Remove $200,000 for police auditor and establish a committee to provide oversight in developing the position of the position.

Community Development

Increase funding for peer support by $25,000 to a total $425,000, and decrease funding for newly created childhood mental health specialist position by $25,000.

Capital Budget