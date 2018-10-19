Major proposed operating budget amendments

Other major proposed amendments to Mayor Paul Soglin's operating budget for 2019, including the lead sponsor.

• $100,000 for a consultant to do an organizational study of the Department of Civil Rights. Barbara Harrington-McKinney.

• $50,000 more for a total of $200,000 to the Beacon homeless day resource center. Larry Palm.

• $115,000 more for a total of $221,000 for community building in contracts with Centro Hispano and Lussier Community Education Center. Zach Wood.

• $145,000 more for a total of $170,000 to Legal Action of Wisconsin for services to eviction defendants. Samba Baldeh.

• $78,200 for a real estate agent in the Office of Real Estate Services. Paul Skidmore.

• $225,000 to Metro transit to expand weekend service on Routes 6 and 7. Palm.

• $77,800 for a civil technician in Traffic Engineering to administer the city's Street Occupancy Permit program. Mike Verveer.

• Requiring the Water Utility to do an audit of its financial management and planning practices by Dec. 31, 2019. Baldeh.

• Cutting $25,000 for a partnership with the Center on Wisconsin Strategy. Palm.

• $59,310 for an asset manager to take on duties now done by paramedics in the Fire Department, with an annualized cost of $80,015. Skidmore.