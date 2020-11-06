Madison City Council members offer more changes to 2021 budgets

Ahead of final deliberations next week, Madison City Council members have proposed 20 amendments to the city’s 2021 capital and operating budgets.
The changes would further amend Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s $349.1 million 2021 Operating Budget and $161.6 million Capital Budget, adding to decisions made over the past two months by the Finance Committee.
However, not all 11 of the proposed operating budget amendments can be adopted without exceeding the city’s remaining levy capacity, meaning that alders will have to alter funding amounts or deny some amendments.
If alders reach the allowable levy increase, property taxes on the average home, valued at $315,200, would increase by $42.99 compared to the $37.46 in the executive budget. Laura Larsen, budget and program evaluation manager, said reaching the city’s levy limit increase means the city has less flexibility in dealing with unanticipated expenses.
Among the operating budget amendments, one sponsored by Alds. Marsha Rummel, District 6; Mike Verveer, District 4; Tag Evers, District 13; and Rebecca Kemble, District 18, would make a furlough program included in the mayor’s budget voluntary.
Under Rhodes-Conway’s proposal, a mandatory furlough program is projected to save $1.2 million and would result in between two and four unpaid days for employees.
“It is unfortunate that we have to ask for this extra sacrifice from our amazing work force who has put countless hours into a rapid and innovative response to the COVID emergency,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “However, we don't think a voluntary program would save us what we need to save. In addition, it would be highly inequitable with some people losing much more pay and others losing none.”
A voluntary program would likely contribute to lower savings. Dane County’s voluntary furlough program has generated approximately $500,000 in savings, according to the amendment.
If adequate savings are not realized, the budget amendment states that “more aggressive action” would be needed to reduce spending and could result in a complete freeze on hiring and spending, implementing a mandatory furlough or potential layoffs.
Rhodes-Conway along with Alds. Syed Abbas, District 12; Grant Foster, District 15; and Rummel would add $50,000 for PFAS (perfluorinated compounds) testing and planning at the Dane County Regional Airport, Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing Base and surrounding area.
PFAS, or Per- and Poly-fluoroalkyls, are a class of man-made chemicals whose indestructible molecular carbon-flourine bonds allow them to exist in the environment for decades and possibly centuries.
Other amendments include accepting a $393,550 federal grant to improve public safety downtown and adding $250,000 to a COVID Relief Fund. Two, which were also reviewed by the Finance Committee would add $175,000 for street outreach and related housing support and $67,000 for a new park ranger.
Three other City Council amendments were also already considered by the Finance Committee.
Foster, Kemble and Keith Furman, District 19, are proposing to create a director of resident and community engagement within the City Council’s office and eliminate the council’s chief of staff position, currently held by Kwasi Obeng who is leaving the job. This amendment failed 3-3 at the Finance Committee.
Under an alternate version of this amendment, the city would add $100,000 to the council’s budget for resident and community engagement activities.
Support Local Journalism
A proposal from Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; and Zachary Henak, District 10, to add Madison Police Department positions is back on the table. The amendment, which failed 4-2 at the Finance Committee, would use $230,528 in federal grant money and $117,052 in city money in 2021 to add four police officer positions. It would also reclassify one officer as a sergeant.
Foster and Kemble seek to restore the 3.25% cut to alders’ salaries that was adopted by the Finance Committee. Their amendment proposes restoring the cut by reducing aldermanic expense accounts.
Men’s shelter, affordable housing, crisis response
Among the nine proposed capital budget amendments, one sponsored by the mayor and six alders would add $3.5 million in 2021 for a men’s shelter project. The funding would cover a temporary location that could open soon and real estate costs of a permanent location.
Madison planned to acquire property on the east side for a shelter but the owner of the site backed out of the offer.
Another supported by nine alders would add $500,000 to the $5.77 million included in the mayor’s proposal for affordable housing developments and $2.6 million for projects providing services to or located in south Madison.
Adding to a proposed initiative in the executive budget, an amendment sponsored by the mayor and four alders would deliver $45,000 for a crisis response vehicle.
The proposed pilot program would include a combination of community paramedics and contracted mental health providers, and the estimated cost to run the program 24/7 for a year is $1.3 million.
If all capital amendments were adopted, the capital budget would increase by $4.19 million to $166.4 million.
Public participation
Final budget deliberations begin virtually Nov. 10 at 5:30 and could extend through Nov. 11 and 12, if needed. Viewers can watch the meeting via Madison City Channel’s website or YouTube channel. Spectrum channel 994 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99 will also carry the meeting.
Participants can listen to the meeting via phone by calling (877) 853-5257 (Toll Free) and using the webinar ID: 956 4241 7490
The City Council will only hear public comment on Nov. 10. Each registrant will have up to five minutes each on the capital and operating budgets
To register to speak at a virtual meeting, or to register in support or opposition of an agenda item, go to the meeting on the meeting schedule, and click on the meeting name. When registration opens, a "register to speak" link will appear on the meeting page. Public comments for virtual meetings will open when the meeting's Agenda is posted.
After you register, you will be contacted with the information you need to join the virtual meeting.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.