Madison City Council members offer more changes to 2021 budgets

PFAS, or Per- and Poly-fluoroalkyls, are a class of man-made chemicals whose indestructible molecular carbon-flourine bonds allow them to exist in the environment for decades and possibly centuries.

Other amendments include accepting a $393,550 federal grant to improve public safety downtown and adding $250,000 to a COVID Relief Fund. Two, which were also reviewed by the Finance Committee would add $175,000 for street outreach and related housing support and $67,000 for a new park ranger.

Three other City Council amendments were also already considered by the Finance Committee.

Foster, Kemble and Keith Furman, District 19, are proposing to create a director of resident and community engagement within the City Council’s office and eliminate the council’s chief of staff position, currently held by Kwasi Obeng who is leaving the job. This amendment failed 3-3 at the Finance Committee.

Under an alternate version of this amendment, the city would add $100,000 to the council’s budget for resident and community engagement activities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}