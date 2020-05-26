Madison City Council members, Dane County supervisors question county’s reopening plan

A group of eight Madison City Council members and four Dane County supervisors are questioning the county’s reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dozen elected officials sent a letter Monday to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Janel Heinrich, the director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, in the wake of Friday’s announcement that some restrictions on businesses and activities would be lifted Tuesday in the first phase of reopening.
Restaurants, gyms, retail stores and other “nonessential” businesses that have been shuttered for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic can start bringing customers back into buildings if they follow certain requirements. That came after the county on Friday hit the benchmarks needed to move into the first phase of the Forward Dane plan to incrementally lift restrictions on the local stay-at-home order, which was put in place last week after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide stay-at-home order.
The letter said the local stay-at-home order “protects the health and safety of our residents while allowing them to enjoy a basic level of recreational and economic activity,” but said Friday’s announcement “came as a big surprise to us” and that it was “particularly concerning that the plan lacks information about measures for the increased contact tracing and case management that will be needed with reopening.”
The officials — Alds. Patrick Heck, Marsha Rummel, Max Prestigiacomo, Syed Abbas, Tag Evers, Grant Foster, Samba Baldeh and Rebecca Kemble, and supervisors Heidi Wegleitner, Elena Haasl, Yogesh Chawla and Michele Ritt — asked what facts changed to “lead to such a major shift in our public policy?”
The letter said researchers from the Imperial College of London rank Wisconsin as the 10th top state in the U.S. for uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19, and that hospitalizations and positive cases have been increasing in Dane County.
“Absent these and other data-based criteria recommended by the COVID local plan developed by international epidemiology and public health experts, allowing indoor businesses to open seems to increase risk significantly and threatens the health and lives of both workers and customers,” the letter said. “We are also extremely concerned that the Forward Dane plan does not anticipate any worsening of the spread of COVID-19 in our community in the future. While the plan acknowledges the possibility of increasing restrictions in the future, it fails to set objective and measurable criteria that would drive the decision making.”
The officials said they believe the allowed activities are “not safe so long as the spread of the virus is uncontrolled as it currently is in Dane County,” and that “reopening risks a resurgence of the virus, which is disproportionately affecting poor, uninsured, low-wage workers who have no alternative but to go to risky jobs that make them vulnerable”
The letter said there has been “little opportunity” for City Council members, Dane County supervisors, and the public “to be involved in the hard work of balancing health risk mitigation against the economic pressures faced by employers and social interests of our residents. All public health decisions have been made at the executive level with policy makers being informed after the fact by press releases and expected to carry the message to area residents having not been consulted in the process.
“We urge you to consider the potentially devastating consequences of initiating an economic recovery plan in the context of uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19 and insufficient public health resources to handle it.”
The letter offered a list of questions related to testing, hospitalizations, and measures that could prompt retightening measures.
In response, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and City Council President Sheri Carter said in a statement that “Elected officials have the ability to raise questions and engage in productive conversations with our County Executive, Mayor, and Director of Public Health at any time. They have been since our community began responding to the Covid-19 crisis and will continue to do so as we navigate next steps.
“Although the letter raises a number of good points that some of us have already raised, sending the letter hours before Phase One goes into effect impedes our public health department from doing their job to the best of their ability. We remain committed to the health and public safety of our residents and hope science and data continue to guide decisions.”
Dane County’s reopening plan faces a lawsuit a group of Wisconsin residents filed Wednesday, asking a federal judge to invalidate local stay-at-home orders and cease their enforcement.
Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, most businesses, including gyms and dine-in restaurant service, are allowed to operate at 25% capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing in place. Salons, tattoo parlors and spas will be able to take customers by appointment only.
Indoor gatherings at commercial properties and outdoor get-togethers are allowed up to 50 people, with expectations people keep 6 feet apart. Gatherings inside homes can be up to 10 people.
Additionally, faith-based institutions such as churches, synagogues and mosques can welcome worshipers back, but only at 25% of a building’s capacity, or no more than 50 people.
It will be at least two weeks before Dane County could enter the second phase of the plan — allowing for up to 50% capacity at most businesses and the lifting of other restrictions.
There needs to be at least 14 days — the incubation period of the COVID-19 coronavirus — between phases, and certain public health criteria need to be met before moving on to the next phase.
