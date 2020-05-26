Madison City Council members, Dane County supervisors question county’s reopening plan

The letter said there has been “little opportunity” for City Council members, Dane County supervisors, and the public “to be involved in the hard work of balancing health risk mitigation against the economic pressures faced by employers and social interests of our residents. All public health decisions have been made at the executive level with policy makers being informed after the fact by press releases and expected to carry the message to area residents having not been consulted in the process.

“We urge you to consider the potentially devastating consequences of initiating an economic recovery plan in the context of uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19 and insufficient public health resources to handle it.”

The letter offered a list of questions related to testing, hospitalizations, and measures that could prompt retightening measures.

In response, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and City Council President Sheri Carter said in a statement that “Elected officials have the ability to raise questions and engage in productive conversations with our County Executive, Mayor, and Director of Public Health at any time. They have been since our community began responding to the Covid-19 crisis and will continue to do so as we navigate next steps.