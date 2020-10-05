Madison City Council member warns of lawsuit in spat with activist, other council members

Skidmore, 9th District, denies saying the word; Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, says it sounded like him. The incident happened just after the council had voted to approve the creation of an independent police monitor and civilian oversight board, and Skidmore was the last one to speak before Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called on Kilfoy-Flores to speak.

Video of the person who said the alleged profanity did not pop up in the Zoom meeting when the word was spoken, and no one in the meeting reacted to the slur at the time it was uttered.

The incident spurred Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter to issue a joint statement later on Sept. 2 saying that "over the past few months, the culture and civility of City Council meetings have drastically deteriorated, culminating in what appears to be the use of gender-based profanity addressed at a member of the public."

Fourteen members of the council shot back the next day with a statement denying that there has been any broader deterioration of civility and calling on the person who uttered the alleged slur to come forward and for the council to conduct an investigation if the person didn't.