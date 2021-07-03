Madison City Council member seeks to end homeless encampment at Reindahl Park

The park, Konkel said, is an ideal location because it allows people to spread out and have some privacy, there is shade, easy access to places to buy food and to meet basic needs such as catching a bus or grabbing some water or ice. It’s a good location for outreach workers to access, she said.

Besides violations of multiple city ordinances in the area, “safety is the main concern,” Halverson said.

“There has been a drug and prostitution trafficking issue at Reindahl Park that existed prior to the encampment,” he said. “This drug activity is not safe for the individuals in the encampment. There have been three drug related deaths at Reindahl in the last year and we must act to prevent another.

“Parents will not allow their children to go to the park as it is not a safe and welcoming place,” he said. “I have many reports of harassment and erratic behavior directed toward women and families trying to use the park. The Reindahl Community Garden is the second largest in the city and is heavily used by economically challenged families who supplement their food needs with their garden plots. The gardeners have experienced intimidation as well as inappropriate behavior.”