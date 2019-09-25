After serving six months on Madison's City Council, Ald. Avra Reddy, 8th District, submitted her letter of resignation from the council Wednesday because of an ongoing illness in her family.
"Over the last few months I have been coping with a family illness, and after careful consideration I have decided to leave my post as District 8 Alder," Reddy said in the letter.
Reddy, a student at UW-Madison whose district covers a large chunk of the university's campus, is the youngest member of the City Council. Her resignation will take effect Monday.
Reddy said though it saddened her to leave, it "wouldn't be fair" to her constituents and fellow council members if she were not able to "give my all," especially going into budget season.
"Although my time on council has been short-lived, I have loved serving the last 6 months with every one of you," Reddy wrote to fellow council members. "I am so proud to have been a part of a diverse body, composed of members who make decisions with good intentions in mind."
In an email to council members, council President Shiva Bidar, 5th District, and Vice President Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, thanked Reddy for her service.
"In her short tenure, Avra has made a great impact and great contributions to our Council deliberations with her thoughtfulness and commitment to making Madison a better place," Bidar and Harrington-McKinney said.
Reddy's position is set to be filled by Nov. 5. Applications to fill the council seat are due Oct. 14.
The council's Executive Committee will conduct interviews with candidates and recommend someone to the council the week of Oct. 21. Council members will vote on the recommended candidate Nov. 5.
The appointee will serve until an April election.