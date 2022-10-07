Madison City Council member proposes referendum to increase member terms from 2 years to 3

After Madison voters rejected a nonbinding referendum to increase City Council terms from two years to four, a two-term East Side alderman is proposing a binding referendum to increase the terms from two years to three.

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, did not immediately respond to an email and a phone message, and his proposed ordinance on Tuesday's council agenda does not include an explanation for why he's proposing it. The ordinance, which currently has no co-sponsors, is to be introduced only at the Tuesday meeting and would likely not see a vote for weeks or months. If approved, the referendum would appear on the April 2023 ballot.

Council elections happen in the spring of every odd-numbered year while the mayor is elected every four years, with the next election in that contest in April 2023.

Under Foster's proposal, the 20 council members would be elected to staggered three-year terms. To get on that schedule, in the 2025 election, candidates running in districts 3, 6, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18 would run for one-year terms, candidates in districts 1, 7, 9, 10, 11, 19 and 20 would run for two-year terms, and candidates in districts 2, 4, 5, 8, 13 and 14 would run for three-year terms. Terms for all elections after that would be for three years.

The seven-member School Board is on a similar schedule, with elections for either two or three of its seats on the spring ballot every year.

In a pair of nonbinding referendum questions on April 6, 2021, Madison voters voted 55.5% to 44.5% not to increase council member terms from two to four years, while voting 71% to 29% in favor of limiting council members to no more than 12 years in office. There currently are no term limits for the council.

Council President Keith Furman declined to comment on Foster's proposal, and Vice President Jael Currie and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.