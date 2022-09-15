 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison City Council member linked to Oath Keepers resigns amid alleged threats, vandalism

A Madison City Council member has stepped down, citing harassment after revelations that he briefly belonged to a right-wing extremist group tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gary Halverson, who represented the East Side's 17th District, announced his resignation late Wednesday after notifying fellow council members that he received threats and his home was vandalized.

Halverson has said he didn’t properly vet the anti-government group, which recruits police, first responders and military service members, before joining and quit “two months later” in August 2020.

“I made a mistake when I joined a group that deceived me and other veterans,” Halverson said in a statement on his city webpage. “I quickly corrected it. I apologize for the embarrassment, distraction, and pain this has caused.”

Neither Halverson nor police have revealed the nature of the threats or vandalism, but Halverson said the harassment has been painful for his wife, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“For anyone who has PTSD, or lived with someone who does, knows that when something happens that is triggering, it is absolutely terrifying, and that terror can last for days or weeks or longer,” Halverson wrote in an email. “I am unwilling to put her or my family through this any longer.”

Halverson did not respond to an interview request Thursday.

In a joint statement issued Sept. 9, Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie, who previously said they were “disgusted” to learn of his affiliation with the group, thanked Halverson for his service.

“Threats and vandalism are not productive or democratic ways of engaging public officials and we are very disappointed that Alder Halverson’s family is experiencing this,” they wrote.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Halverson’s decision to step down is “clearly the right thing for him and his family.”

“Having experienced something similar myself, I understand how upset they must be by having their home targeted,” Rhodes-Conway said. “While elected officials must embrace feedback from, and disagreement with, our constituents, I do not believe that graffiti or protests at our homes are an appropriate form of engagement.”

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to questions about what harassment the mayor experienced.

On Sept. 7, the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified Halverson as one of six elected officials from Wisconsin whose names appeared on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists.

The next day Furman and Currie condemned his association with the group and said it was up to him to decide if he could continue to be a council member “with this secret now being public.” They also said the information called into question the motivation behind Halverson’s public votes and that voters would have a chance to decide who would represent them in April 2023.

Prior to his resignation Wednesday, Halverson accused Furman and Currie of inciting violence against him and called their previous statements “misleading and cruel.”

In response, Furman sent an email to Halverson and the rest of the council saying “threats and vandalism are unacceptable” but that “our statement wasn’t the cause of your troubles — it’s your past actions. Your desire to deflect is disappointing.”

Founded in 2009, the Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic," promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

More than two dozen people associated with the group, including founder Stewart Rhodes, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

In a statement on his webpage, Halverson condemned those on the far right who instigated the assault on the Capitol but also said threats to democracy “come in many forms.”

“I can’t equate those attacking me with the same poison or same threat level,” he said. “But the seeds of toxicity come from (a) similar desire (to) shut down discourse and demonize opponents.”

Halverson decried “statements and comments” from unnamed elected officials calling him a white supremacist “abhorrent, extremely offensive, and possibly defamatory."

“Let me say this very clearly,” he said. “White supremacy is a cancer in our society that must be eradicated wherever it is found.”

Since being elected in April 2021, Halverson pointed out he has been an advocate for the disadvantaged and people of color, voting to fund the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, a language access line for those who don’t speak English to access local government, and a program to subsidize water bills for low-income families.

“I have consistently voted with care and compassion for our most marginalized communities and I have stood in solidarity with my BIPOC colleagues time and time again,” Halverson said, referring to the acronym for Black and Indigenous people and other people of color.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police responded to a vandalism complaint at Halverson’s property on Wednesday morning, but no further information was available and an investigation was continuing.

Police have not released any information on any threats made against Halverson.

As council president, Furman will oversee the process to appoint a new council member to serve out the remainder of Halverson’s two-year term, which expires in April.

Applications are reviewed by the council’s Executive Committee, which will make a recommendation to the full council.

Furman said the council will begin accepting applications once the Executive Committee figures out a schedule “in the near future.”

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this story.

